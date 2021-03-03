Germany sends ship again to the Mediterranean | Free press

More than 200 German soldiers will participate in the EU’s “Irini” mission in the Mediterranean in the coming months. Have new problems been programmed with Turkey?

Brussels / Wilhelmshaven (dpa) – At the end of the week, Germany will send another ship to the Mediterranean for the EU mission to monitor the arms embargo on Libya.

There will be about 220 soldiers on board the “Berlin”, a spokesman for the navy from the German news agency confirmed. They have to monitor cargo ships sailing to Libya in the Mediterranean.

Most recently, from August to December last year, the Bundeswehr took part with a ship in the EU operation “Irini”. The crew of the frigate “Hamburg” stopped a tanker that was supposed to illegally transport kerosene to Libya. The search for a suspected Turkish container ship in November also caused a sensation. It had to be canceled due to a veto by the Turkish government and caused a political scandal. Germany is currently participating in the EU mission with a P-3C Orion long-range reconnaissance aircraft.

The task force supplier “Berlin” will currently leave Wilhelmshaven on Friday at 4 pm. The multifunctional ship, which is more than 170 meters long, is expected in the sailing area in the middle of the month. The crew also includes a boarding team of eleven from Lithuania. It specializes in rappelling other ships from helicopters or approaching them with speedboats and then inspecting the cargo.

Irini’s goals are to stabilize Libya, a country in civil war in North Africa, and to support the UN-led political peace process. In addition to arms smuggling, it must also prevent oil smuggling. Violence and chaos have reigned in Libya since the overthrow of long-term ruler Muammar al-Gaddafi in 2011. Most recently, in early February, Abdul Hamid Dbaiba was appointed head of a new transitional government. This is to replace the two governments that have so far fought for supremacy in the country.

For the EU, a solution to the Libya conflict is also important because conditions in the country are favorable for the trade of smugglers who bring migrants illegally across the Mediterranean to Europe. As early as 2020, the EU imposed the first sanctions for violating the United Nations arms embargo on Libya. They met companies from Turkey, Jordan, and Kazakhstan reportedly involved in the transport of war materials.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99