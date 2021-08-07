Germany sends firefighters to Greece | free press

Berlin (DPA) – In view of the devastating forest fires, Germany is sending firefighters to Greece.

A spokesman for the federal interior ministry told the German news agency (dpa) that Germany had actively offered aid last night, which Greece has now accepted. “Firefighters from North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse and the Technical Assistance Organization are currently preparing to quickly go to Greece with emergency vehicles to support the fight against forest fires.”

Details about the location, time of departure and route are currently being coordinated with Greece. Germany also offered to support the fight against forest fires by renting suitable helicopters with the necessary payload. It is currently unclear whether Greece will request the deployment of the helicopters.

Opposition criticizes lack of aid

Opposition parties in the Bundestag had criticized Germany’s failure to send aid to Greece due to numerous forest fires. Numerous EU and other European countries had already sent fire-fighting helicopters to Greece to fight the flames.

“The federal government must participate in aid measures for Greece within the framework of the current free capacity,” said Franziska Brantner, spokeswoman for Green for European Policy, the dpa. “In addition, we have long called on the Greens to the federal government to purchase a fire-fighting aircraft for Germany, but also for European solidarity.”

“In the medium term, we need to strengthen the European Civil Protection Mechanism and align it with the climate crisis and its consequences,” said Brantner. Meanwhile, German fire-fighting helicopters could also help.

«Danger also present in Central Europe»

The FDP parliamentary group’s forest policy spokesman, Karlheinz Busen, had told the dpa that the federal government should have been actively involved in expanding Europe’s firefighting aircraft fleet. “The wildfires currently raging in the European Mediterranean and Turkey have already reached devastating proportions. The enormous drought of recent years shows that this danger is also present in Central Europe and that larger forest fire scenarios are also reasonably realistic in Germany.” Germany must also quickly acquire its own fire-fighting aircraft.

“Natural disasters such as major forest fires require European strength and joint commitment. That is why we cannot leave the six other EU countries that are already involved in the European firefighting aircraft fleet alone,” said Busen. “To fight large fires, we need not only many, but also large fire-fighting aircraft, for example converted jumbo jets. In addition, due to its central location in Europe, Germany is ideally suited as a base for a fleet of fire-fighting aircraft.”