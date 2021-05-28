Germany recognizes colonial crimes as genocide | free press

Berlin/Windhoek (dpa) – More than 100 years after the crimes committed by the German colonial power in what is now Namibia, the federal government recognizes the atrocities committed against the Herero and Nama ethnic groups as genocide.

Germany wants to support the descendants with 1.1 billion euros over the next 30 years and officially ask for forgiveness. Government delegations from both countries have agreed that after almost six years of negotiations, Foreign Affairs Minister Heiko Maas announced. “I am happy and grateful that we have managed to reach an agreement with Namibia on how to tackle the darkest chapter of our shared history,” he said.

War of extermination with tens of thousands dead

The German Empire was a colonial power in what is now Namibia from 1884 to 1915 and brutally crushed rebellions. During the Herero and Nama wars from 1904 to 1908 in what was then German Southwest Africa, the colonial rulers committed a mass murder that is considered the first genocide of the 20th century. According to historians, about 65,000 of the 80,000 Herero and at least 10,000 of the 20,000 Nama were killed.

The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been using the term genocide in its general parlance since 2015 for the war of extermination in Namibia. Now the atrocities are officially known as genocide.

At the beginning of the 20th century, at the time of the atrocities against the Herero and Nama, this legal term did not even exist. It was not until 1948 that the UN General Assembly adopted the “Convention for the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide” as a result of the Holocaust, criminalizing genocide. The treaty does not apply retroactively, so that the recognition of the genocide has no legal consequences for Germany.

A billion as a “gesture of recognition of immeasurable suffering”

Against this background, the federal government has repeatedly emphasized that there is no legal right to compensation from its point of view. She sees the fact that she still earns 1.1 billion euros as a political and moral obligation. It was a “gesture of recognition of the immeasurable suffering inflicted on the victims”, Maas said. The money will be spent on projects in the settlement areas of Herero and Nama over a period of 30 years. It should cover land reform, agriculture, rural infrastructure and water supply, as well as vocational training.

Ask for forgiveness – but no rule no

The third key element of the Joint Political Declaration, which will be solemnly signed in the coming weeks, is the request for forgiveness. It is reported to be pronounced by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in a solemn act in Namibia’s parliament. This has not yet been officially announced by the Cabinet of the Federal President.

“Our goal was and is to find a common path to true reconciliation in memory of the victims,” ​​Maas said. But he also stressed that the deal with Namibia did not mean the end of the past. “The admission of guilt and our apology is an important step in coming to terms with the crimes and building the future together,” he stressed. The aim is now to significantly intensify cooperation between the two countries.

Not everyone is happy

The negotiations were conducted by representatives of the two governments, but the Herero and Nama were closely involved. However, the first indications of the agreement had already led to criticism from some representatives of the ethnic groups. According to a statement from the Ovaherero Traditional Authority and the Nama Traditional Leaders Association, it was nothing more than a PR coup for Germany and an act of deception by the Namibian government.

According to their German representative, both groups have also filed a corresponding petition in the Bundestag. Ovaherero’s traditional authority is just one of many Herero groups, eight of which are officially recognized by the government and represented in the Namibian negotiating delegation. The Nama Traditional Leaders Association is also not representative of all Nama groups.

Years of Negotiation

From 1884, Germany had appropriated colonies in Africa, Oceania, and East Asia. It had the fourth largest colonial territory and was an occupying power not only in German South West Africa (Namibia), but also in Cameroon, Togo, German East Africa (Tanzania), in Chinese Tsingtao and on the islands in the Pacific Ocean. The violent rule of the Germans led to uprisings and wars. With the German defeat in World War I, their colonies were then divided among the victorious powers.

The negotiations now concluded have long revolved around the delicate issue of financial compensation for colonial exploitation and oppression. For a long time they seemed to be negotiating the terms and conditions for Germany’s long-awaited gesture of apology. The federal government had agreed to an “unconditional apology” to the Namibian government, its people and the affected communities, but would not use the term “reparations,” Namibia’s President Hage Geingob lamented last August. The term “healing of wounds” was also dismissed as inadequate.

From a German point of view, it was important to reach an agreement before the general election. Because the two parliaments still have to agree.