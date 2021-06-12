Germany Natural Skincare Market by Type, Gender, and Mode of Sale: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Natural skincare products are referred to products made from botanically sources without the use of synthetic chemicals. Natural skincare products are composed of ingredients that are certified by one the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Germany natural skin care products offer benefits such as decreased risk of allergies and skin irritation, as they are free of chemicals, which acts as a major driver of the German natural skincare market. Moreover, they are produced from ingredients that are naturally extracted from plants and other vegetables, thus containing essential oils, natural vegetable oils, and vitamins, which improve the skin texture. Germany has one of the most rapidly ageing population in the world, hence, the key focus of natural skincare manufacturers is on active ageing. Thus, upsurge in demand for natural anti-ageing skincare products in Germany is a key factor that boosts the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in awareness among consumers about the benefits of natural skincare products over synthetic products fuels the market growth. However, high cost of natural skincare products in Germany hinders the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in interest of the German population toward products with vegan formulations is anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

The Germany natural skincare market is segmented into type, gender, and mode of sale. Depending on type, the market is divided into facial care and body care. By gender, it is classified into male and female. On the basis of mode of sale, it is segregated into online and retail.

The report highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and growth strategies adopted by the key players to understand the dynamics and potential of the market. Key players operating in the Germany natural skincare market are profiled to provide a competitive landscape of the marketspace.

The major players profiled in the Germany natural skincare market are as follows:

L’Oreal S.A.

Beiersdorf AG

Procter & Gamble

Unilever Plc.

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Riverderm AG

Skinceuticals Inc.

Avon Products Inc.

Kao Corporation

The Body Shop International Plc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the German market.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Facial Care

Body Care

By Gender

Male

Female

By Mode of Sale

Online

Retail

