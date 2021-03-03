Germany extends border controls until March 17 | Free press

Border controls put in place due to the spread of mutated coronaviruses will initially continue – another two weeks.

Berlin (dpa) – Germany has extended its inpatient checks at the border with the Czech Republic and the Austrian state of Tyrol until March 17.

Federal Ministry of the Interior spokesman Steve Alter announced Wednesday in Berlin. The reason for this is a “deteriorated corona infection situation in the Czech Republic” and an “unimproved infection situation in Tyrol”.

According to him, the rules and exemptions that apply to these border sections will not change for the time being. The federal government is in intensive talks, especially with Austria, to coordinate measures and find solutions, the spokesman said.

Germany declared the Czech Republic, Slovakia and large parts of Tyrol as so-called virus variant areas in mid-February. From there and from other areas where more contagious and according to early studies variants of the coronavirus causing arduous courses are widespread, only Germans and foreigners with a residence and residence permit are currently allowed in Germany. For example, there are exceptions for truck drivers and border residents with systemically important professions. You must provide a negative corona test that is not older than 48 hours. The Federal Ministry of the Interior emphasized that the decision on border controls depends not only on the spread of mutated coronaviruses in a neighboring country, but also on the measures being taken there to contain the pandemic.

The federal government had designated the French department of Moselle, which borders Saarland and Rhineland-Palatinate, with its approximately one million inhabitants, as a virus variant area as of Tuesday. Linked to this is, in particular, a stricter inspection requirement for travelers and a ban on public transport, to which, however, there are exceptions. Controls for inpatient patients are not ordered here. Instead, as before, spot checks should be carried out behind the border.

Unlike in the Czech Republic, where the British virus variant is rampant, the South African variant is widespread in the Moselle. The latter has hardly appeared in Germany so far. According to the federal government, their share of the detected infections is currently about one percent.

