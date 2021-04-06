Germany Engineering Plastics Market 2021 Strategic Assessments- 3M, Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Chemtura Corporation

The Germany Engineering Plastics market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Germany Engineering Plastics Market with its specific geographical regions.

The market for Germany Engineering Plastics is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

– Engineering plastics replacing traditional materials is one of the major driving factor for the market growth.

– By product type, Polyamide is most used engineering plastic, and is likely to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

Engineering Plastics Market Segmentation:

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Engineering Plastics Market Report are:

3M, Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Chemtura Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Covestro AG, DuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, LANXESS, LG Chem, Lyondellbasell, Nova Chemicals Corporation, 6.4.16 Polynt, 6.4.17 PolyOne Corporation, 6.4.18 Rochling Group, 6.4.19 SABIC, 6.4.20 Solvay

Engineering Plastics Market Scenario:

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) to Drive the Market Growth

– Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is a thermoplastic polyester engineering resin. PET resins are known for their excellent melt flow characteristics, close molding tolerances, and high productivity from multi-cavity molds. Due to its broad mechanical and electrical properties, PET is often used to replace metals in motor housings, switches, sensors, and other electrical applications.

– PET and polyolefins are the most widely used materials in the plastic packaging industry. Some of the major properties of PET as a packaging material are recyclability, strength, and versatility, which drive the demand for these products.

– These products mainly include take-out containers, frozen foods, carbonated drinks and juices, ketchup, bottled water, jars, and baked good containers. They are also used in the food industry for clamshells, deli containers, as well as microwave food trays.

– PET also has great barrier properties that protect and preserve the contents of the product. PET maintains the fizz in carbonated soft drinks, the vitamins in juices, and the color in ketchup. In other words, it protects products and keeps them on the shelves and out of the rubbish bin, for a longer period.

Competitive Landscape:

The Germany engineering plastics market is partially fragmented in nature with the presence of many players in the market. Some of the major companies in Germany engineering plastics market includes BASF SE, SABIC, Solvay, Covestro AG, and DuPont, among others.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

