Germany Diabetes Care Devices Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Germany Diabetes Care Devices market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Germany Diabetes Care Devices market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Germany Diabetes Care Devices investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Germany Diabetes Care Devices Market:

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS: RHHBY), Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), J&J, Abbott, Ascensia Diabetes Care, BD, Dexcom, ARKRAY Inc, B. Braun, Terumo Corporation, Ypsomed, Sannuo, Sanofi, I-sens, Abbott, etc.



The diabetes care device market in Germany is expected to register a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period.

Market Overview

In the European diabetes care devices market, Germany accounted for approximately 21.9% of the total market value in 2019.

Germany is one of the developed countries and advanced in terms of healthcare facilities. Technologies, such as continuous glucose monitoring and insulin infusion pumps, are getting adopted rapidly in Germany than the other developing countries. Moreover, the reimbursement policy and the pricing policy are highly regulated, which drive the market and increase the adoption rate of new and advanced technologies. The roll-out of many new drugs, increasing international research collaborations in technology advancement, and increasing awareness about diabetes among the people are some of the market opportunities for the players in the German diabetes care device market.

Market Insights

The Monitoring Devices Segment Occupied the Highest Market Share in the German Diabetes Care Devices Market in 2019

Monitoring devices include self-monitoring blood glucose devices (SMBG) and continuous glucose monitoring devices (CGM), where SMBG devices held the highest share in 2019, with a revenue of USD 0.9 billion. The frequency of monitoring glucose levels depends on the type of diabetes, which varies from patient to patient. Type-1 diabetic patients need to check their blood glucose levels at regular intervals, in order to monitor their blood glucose levels and adjust the insulin dosing accordingly. Therefore, if a patient performs 5-6 tests in a day, the average expenditure on test strips may be more than USD 100/month. These expenses add to the already high costs of diabetes management, and they are impeding the market growth. The current CGM devices show a detailed representation of blood glucose patterns and tendencies compared to a routine check of glucose levels at set intervals.

Disposable Insulin Pens Hold the Highest Market Share Among Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin disposable pens are the most widely used devices for the administration of insulin in Germany. This sub-segment occupies more than 55% of the share in the management devices segment and around 13% of the market share in the whole diabetes care devices market. Insulin cartridges in reusable pens are known to be a needed extension to insulin pens. These devices are considered to be an upgraded version of the insulin vials. Most types of insulins are manufactured in the form of cartridges, thus, making it easily accessible. These devices have all the functional benefits of reusable pens and are cost-effective, as these cartridges are less expensive compared to disposable insulin pens. Due to the increasing demand for insulin cartridges, most of the insulin device manufacturing companies have produced reusable insulin pens that are compatible with various insulin manufacturers’ cartridges. These insulin cartridges are considered to be more socially friendly, as they are smaller and less noticeable than the classic vial-and-syringe.

Regions Are covered By Germany Diabetes Care Devices Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

