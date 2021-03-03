Germany Data Center Market Insights, Technology Advancements and Forecast 2020 to 2026

The Germany Data Center Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Germany data center market is expected to reach a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Top Companies in the Germany Data Center Market are Atos, Arista Networks, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Arup Group, Callaghan Engineering, Etix Everywhere, Lupp Group, ABB, Eaton Corporation and others.

Key Market Trends



Increase in Colocation & Hyperscale Investments To Drive the Growth

– The primary factor driving the growth of data centers in Germany is the increased investment by colocation service providers in the Europe colocation market. The increasing cloud service providers and the information technology industry is boosting the data center market in Germany.

– An increase in data generation every year is forcing many companies to double their on-premise storage from time to time. More companies are opting for the data center as it addresses their storage issues without substantial upfront costs.

– Companies have big-budget, and those who need more space for storing data are going for wholesale data center colocation. For instance, Vantage acquired Etix to expedite wholesale data center capacity delivery for hyper-scale and enterprise customers looking to expand in Frankfurt. The company is planning to invest $2 billion across five markets in Europe, including a “crown jewel” 55MW greenfield campus under construction in Offenbach, Germany, just outside of Frankfurt.

Growing IT Infrastructure to Fuel the Market Growth



– Germany is the fifth-largest digital economy in the world. Over 80% of enterprises in the manufacturing sector in Germany plan to digitize their value chain by 2024. Increased digital economy initiatives along with factors such as high industrial tech spend and growth in smart cities initiatives, are leading to increased edge data center deployment

– Public cloud services dominate the data centers market in Germany. Government agencies are grown by private cloud services as they plan to make greater use of cloud services in public administration during the forecast period. However, hybrid cloud services have more substantial growth potential than private and public cloud services.

– The increased adoption of Big data and IoT technology across various industries in Germany led to high data generation across the region. Such trends are creating a need for efficient IT infrastructure to manage the enormous amounts of data and thus provides growth opportunities for the data center market in Germany. Berlin, Hamburg, and Munich are the leading three smart cities in Germany using IoT for business and commercial purposes.

– Over 80% of enterprises in the manufacturing sector in Germany plan to digitize their value chain by 2024. Increased emphasis on digitization from connectivity to data and service architectures is also leading to increased growth of data centers in Germany. However, the high cost associated with data centers acts as a hindrance to the growth of the market.

