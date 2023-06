Germany Closes Four of Its Five Russian Consulates After Moscow Dispute

Berlin is ordering 4 of the 5 Russian consulates in Germany to close after Moscow restricted the number of German diplomatic employees allowed in Russia, the latest in an escalating tit-for-tat diplomatic dispute between the two nations.

One Russian consulate and the Russian Embassy in Berlin shall be allowed to remain open. Russia presently operates consulates in Bonn, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Leipzig and Munich. It’s not clear which of the 5 will defend open.

The swap comes after a set of reciprocal expulsions which have whittled diplomatic employees in every nations to the bone — a far cry from the shut diplomatic relations they shared forward of Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine closing yr.