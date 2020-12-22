Germany Autonomous Vehicles Market Future Growth Statistic, Trends Analysis and Challenges

The German fully autonomous vehicles market is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 20.2% between 2020 and 2030 and attain a valuation of $28.0 billion by 2030, as per the estimates of P&S Intelligence, a market research firm. The German autonomous vehicles market size is being driven by the increasing implementation of various government initiatives that encourage the deployment of autonomous vehicles in the country and the rising requirement for a more efficient and safer driving option all over the country.

Request to Get the Sample Report@ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/germany-autonomous-vehicles-market/report-sample

The German government was the first one in the entire world to authorize fully and semi-autonomous driving systems. The government announced its plans to build autonomous driving facilities and infrastructure in the country in December 2016. This was followed by an amendment to the Road Traffic Act in June 2017, which allowed drivers to give away driving controls to autonomous vehicles. As a result, there are many semi-autonomous automobiles (level 1—3) running on German roads today.

The research offers market size of the Germany autonomous vehicle market for the period 2014-2030.

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Autonomy

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle

Passenger car

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Truck

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Bus

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Fully Autonomous Vehicle

Passenger car

Level 4

Level 5

Truck

Level 4

Level 5

Bus

Level 4

Level 5

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Market Segmentation by Application