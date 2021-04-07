Germany Automotive Parts Aluminium Die Casting Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Nemak, Ryobi Die Casting, KSPG AG, Interplex Holdings Ltd., ALCOA Inc., Amtek Group

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Germany Automotive Parts Aluminium Die Casting Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Germany Automotive Parts Aluminium Die Casting investments from 2021 till 2025.

Germany Automotive Parts Aluminium Die Casting market is growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

The Germany Automotive Parts Aluminium Die Casting market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Nemak, Ryobi Die Casting, KSPG AG, Interplex Holdings Ltd., ALCOA Inc., Amtek Group, Buvo Castings (EU), Castwel Autoparts, Dynamic Technologies Ltd., Gibbs Die Casting Group

In June 2019, Alucast, which is one of the UK’s largest independent aluminium foundries, secured more than 3 million of new contracts from car makers looking to explore ways of reducing weight on future models.

– Owing to the high demand of automobiles in the region, Germany is one of the largest markets for automobiles in the world. the presence of leading automobile manufacturers as well as the component manufacturers is driving the growth in the region.

– With the growing pollution levels around the world car makers are looking for light weight components for reducing the fuel consumption and curbing the emission of harmful pollutants into the atmosphere.

Pressure Die Casting Captures the Market

In February 2020, Midland Pressure Diecasting (MPD) completed a 250,000 investment drive by boosting its aluminum and zinc casting output via the purchase of automated machines and an additional new Frech die casting machine.

Passenger Vehicle Sales Driving Growth

Die casters in china now focusing on sourcing for better technologies to improve and enhance the quality of the castings. Further, the country’s foundry industry is being recognized and endorsed by foreign enterprises resulting in a full swing development of foreign trade. All these factors together are expected to maintain a steady growth in the power train parts aluminum die casting market in China.

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Germany Automotive Parts Aluminium Die Casting Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

