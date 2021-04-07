Germany Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicles market 2021 Strategic Assessments – BMW Group, Daimler AG, Nissan Motor Company Ltd, Ford Motor Company

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Germany Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicles Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Germany Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicles investments from 2021 till 2025.

Germany Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicles market is growing at a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

The Germany Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicles market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like BMW Group, Daimler AG, Nissan Motor Company Ltd, Ford Motor Company, Renault, Rimac Automobili, Telsa Inc., Kia Motor Corporation, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Peugeot, Volkswagen AG

Industry News And Developments:

Audi E-tron Sportback is set to join its sibling standard E-tron by mid-2020, Skoda’s first electric car isn’t expected to go on sale by 2021, but its production version should be launched in 2020. Ford much awaited Mustang Mach-Escheduled for the third quarter of 2020.

Similarly, In 2018, BMW has showcased its all-electric SUV iX3 in Auto China 2018, Company will be starting the production of this electric SUV in China and then exported globally by 2020. The iX3 to be first available for the Germany market with 300 hp and range around 160-200 miles.

Scope of the Report

– The growing awareness for concerns in vehicle emissions like that of CO2, lower operating and maintenance cost along with an increase in Government and environmental agency’s initiative to encourage the use of electric vehicles would help to drive the growth of high-performance electric vehicles market in the region.

– An electric high-performance vehicle (EHPV) is propelled by electricity and is equipped with advance electric vehicle power train components and Li-ion batteries with high energy density.

Key Market Trends

Government Participation will Drive the Market.

Government and German automakers are pushing hard to make Germany the largest market and producer in Europe. As they are working collectively to support the mass acceptance of electric vehicles in the country. In 2019, an agreement was signed between the government and German automotive industry majors for encouraging the mass production of electric vehicles in the country.

Along with that, the agreement will also increase the consumer subsidies for an electric car, buyers of cars priced less than 40,000 Euro will get about 6,000 Euro as compared to 4,000 Euro previously. Similarly for any plug-in hybrids in this price range will be provided with a subsidy of 4,500 Euro, which is 3,000 Euro previously.

Other major players in the market have also announced their plan, for instance,

Daimler AG is planning to bring more than ten different electric vehicles by 2022. In which they will be electrifying the entire Mercedes_Benz portfolio. The company will invest around ten billion euros in the development of its EQ vehicle portfolio. For 2020 the company has ambitious plans to sell smart models with battery-electric drive in Europe and the United States.

Similarly, in 2019, Ford launches electric variants of its Kuga and Puma SUVs and the Mondeo sedan. The automotive major has plans to launch nine other electric vehicles by 2024 in Europe, which will include electric Mustang SUV Mach-E. The company has also partnered with leading energy suppliers across Europe for home-charging wall box installation services.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Germany Automotive High Performance Electric Vehicles Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

