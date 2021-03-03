Germany Automotive Camera Market Advancements, Trends and Demand 2021 to 2025: Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Garmin Ltd., Robert Bosch Gmbh

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Germany Automotive Camera Market in its latest report titled, “Germany Automotive Camera Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Germany Automotive Camera Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on India Freight And Logistics Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152653/germany-automotive-camera-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=69

Top Key Players in the Germany Automotive Camera Market: Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Garmin Ltd., Robert Bosch Gmbh, and Magna International Inc.

Key Market Trends

Sensing Camera to Experience a Significant Growth

Currently, the sensing cameras segment is experiencing a significant growth and it is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in safety concern of the passengers, and strict government initiatives. Sensing cameras also provide a higher level of performance than general-purpose driving cameras by maintaining quality standards as cost-effective solutions.

These are intelligent safety systems with two key components: the remote sensors (using remote sensing technologies) and the processing computer. A remote sensor is a device that collects data about real-world conditions through sensors, such as radar, ultrasonic sensors, and cameras. The processing computer receives data from these cameras and sensors then make the decision and sends commands to the vehicle subsystems. With the increasing adoption of ADAS features in vehicles, the demand for cameras has been increasing significantly. For instance,

– In March 2020, BMW Group has launched plug-in hybrid 330e and 330e xDrive. Its ADAS includes active cruise control with stop and go, which can accelerate and slows automatically to maintain the desired speed set by the driver. It also has standard features such as active guard, frontal collision warning, city collision mitigation, and lane departure warning.

– Continental AG, one of the leaders in automotive cameras manufacturing company in Germany had introduced a ProViu ASL360 camera to assist the drivers by stitching multiple images with an all-round 360-degree view, reducing blind spots and displaying pedestrians and other objects in the immediate vicinity.

Owing to the aforementioned trends, the sensing cameras segment experiences a significant growth during the forecast period.

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152653/germany-automotive-camera-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/discount?mode=69

Passenger Cars to Dominate the Market

Currently, the demand for the automotive camera market is rapidly increasing due to its adoption rate used in passenger cars. Also, it will continue its dominance during the forecast period. Advanced ADAS technologies like Adaptive cruise control (ACC), Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS) and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) are hindering the market growth.

The increase in this segment can also be attributed to the strict norms in Germany. Such as, the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) norms in this country will require all the vehicles to be installed with safety features in coming years. Also, Germany is a home for many automobile manufacturers such as Audi, BMW, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and Opel have achieved economies of scale and are producing devices at a cheaper rate. Various OEMs and Aftermarket companies are now introducing parking assist systems. For instance,

– In June 2019, Garmin Ltd. had introduced the new RV 785 GPS navigator that offers RV-specific navigation options and a new built-in dash camera. It was designed to bring more conveniences to life on the open road. The built-in camera also allows for more sophisticated parking assistance features including lane departure and forward collision warnings, which is designed to help and encourage a safer driving experience.

Also, Europe government had mandated the installation of Lane Departure Warning(LDW) systems in passenger cars, and this is expected to propel the demand for the LDW system cameras in passenger cars during the forecast period.

– For instance, the ZF TRW’s lane departure warning system uses video camera technology that is integrated with an electrically powered steering to enable quick feedback for active lane keeping assistance. The video camera detects when the vehicle is drifting toward the lane markings and the electric steering provides the driver guidance through the steering wheel to stay in the lane.

This Germany Automotive Camera Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Buy Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/07202152653?mode=su?mode=69

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com