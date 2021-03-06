Germany Artificial Organs and Bionics Market 2020 Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts till 2025

Germany Artificial Organs and Bionics Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Germany Artificial Organs and Bionics Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020. This is a latest report, covering the Post COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The majority of the artificial organs and bionics is being manufactured by the global key players. Market leaders with more funds for research and a better distribution system have established their position in the market. This has helped the market grow.

The major factors that are responsible for the growth of the artificial organs and bionics market includes scarcity of donor organs for organ transplantation and technological advancements. The lack of availability of potential organs to transplant has been a major issue. The demand for organ donors is ever increasing, and is very high compared to the actual supply. According to European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & HealthCare (EDQM), in 2018, Kidney transplants are the most common organ transplant procedure carried out in Germany, ahead of liver and lung transplant with a rate of 10.7 and 3.9 per million population respectively. Bionics and artificial organs are able to cater to the needs of those in need of organ transplantations and replacements. They can replicate the function of damaged organs. However, others factors, such as high cost of procedure, risk of compatibility issues and malfunctions are expected to impede the market growth.

Key Market Trends:

Artificial Kidney Segment is Expected to Show Better Growth in the Forecast Years

Based on Artificial Organ, the market is segmented into Artificial Heart, Artificial Kidney, Cochlear Implants and Other Organ Types. The high growth of the segment is attributed to the large patient population and the rising number of transplant surgeries. According to European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & HealthCare (EDQM), in 2018, there were approximately 10,616 active patients on the organ transplant waiting list for a kidney transplant in Germany. Thus, rising chronic diseases, organ failures and initiatives by government and various organizations are expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

