Germans at Ballermann: “Double vaccinated, double the fun” | free press

Palma (dpa) – The sun burns from the sky over Mallorca, clean beaches and a turquoise Mediterranean Sea invite you to relax. Ideal conditions for a great summer holiday.

Also part of reality in the summer of 2021: The corona pandemic, which is currently causing the number of infections in Spain and Mallorca to go through the roof. The federal government has now pulled the emergency brake and declared all of Spain a high-incidence area. Anyone who returns home unvaccinated or not recovered from Corona from Tuesday can turn their thumbs in quarantine for at least five days.

But what would have hit the bad news in the first Corona Summer 2020 and sparked a spate of cancellations, hotel closures and a hasty return campaign of German holidaymakers is now being picked up relatively quietly by politics, the tourism industry and holidaymakers. “That’s not good news,” says Iago Negueruela laconically. He is the Minister of Tourism of the Balearic Islands, which includes Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera in addition to Mallorca. He refers to the vaccination campaign and hopes that the number of infections will fall quickly. Tui spokesperson Aage Dünhaupt reports that the vast majority of holidaymakers from Germany wanted to stay on the island.

European regulations required

The president of the Association of Hotel Directors in the Balearics (AEDH), Alicia Reina, demands that there is finally a European regulation for the exemption of fully vaccinated people from the corona restrictions. In this regard, Germany’s decision to declare Spain a high-incidence area is regrettable, but correct. Because it privileges the vaccinated.

Apparently young German holidaymakers also feel privileged on the infamous Ballermann, the party mile in Palma. “We’ve been vaccinated for a long time, we’ve been through the two weeks, so everything is safe,” says a young man, his girlfriend nods. Sure, the incidence is relatively high and you might wonder if that’s a good thing. But “twice vaccinated, twice fun, I always say that,” he adds with a thumbs up, while another says, “Drink for a week.”

One of the migrants from Africa with a large plastic bag in his hand makes his way through the crowd, offering “beer, beer, beer”. Although such drinking parties in the open have long been banned and since the weekend there have been threats of fines of 1000 euros or more, the police are quite powerless. No distance, no mouth and nose protection – actually a must if the one and a half meters away cannot be maintained. Even a drone was used to scare the partygoers away. In vain, as the newspaper “Diario de Mallorca” reported.

Breaking off a holiday is not in it

The elderly and holidaymakers with smaller children prefer quieter parts of the island. “We accept the quarantine for our oldest daughter,” says Sabrina from Remagen, who was seven years and ten months old with her husband and two children in a holiday apartment. “We actually feel safe in Mallorca,” says the vaccinated German. An interim termination of the holiday would not be an issue. ‘We will stay until mid-August. We decided to sail around the island in a boat.”

Vanessa, on the other hand, is pleased to be leaving on Monday, a day before the high-incidence area rules apply. “I didn’t really have that on my screen. My boyfriend and I are both not fully vaccinated yet. We then have another week of vacation, but we certainly don’t want to break that at home,” says the German. For some residents, however, the corona crisis entails more than just nuisance. One of them is Fernando Moscardo, manager of the beach bar «Kokomo» in the Cala Mayor district of Palma. “People can do whatever they want on the beach. They meet in large groups. On my terrace, a few meters away, only eight people are allowed to sit at a table, and only four inside,” he complains. The landlord is not too concerned yet. “Our customers are usually over 50 years old and have already been vaccinated. You are not threatened with quarantine.” Where the bar was in the red last year, the store is at least breaking even this season.

Owner wants to file for bankruptcy

The bar “Carpe Diem” in Palma, frequented mainly by locals, had to close forever. “Water and electricity were cut off for me,” says landlady Carolina Cucoch-Petraello. The owner now wants to sell the restaurant after being unable to pay the rent for a year. “I’m going to file for bankruptcy and try a fresh start. I may have to emigrate to find work again,” says the 42-year-old Chilean. Such a fate threatens more residents, fears Heimke Mansfeld of the German aid organization Hope Mallorca. She finds the decision to declare Spain a high-incidence area incorrect. “The hospitals are underused. It’s not that people die en masse.” Worse is the economic collapse threatened by the absence of tourists. “There will be layoffs. In the short season people could hardly save, there is hunger, misery and increasing crime.”