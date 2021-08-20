German shot on the way to Kabul airport | free press

Berlin (AP) – A German man suffered a gunshot wound on his way to Kabul airport in Afghanistan. Deputy government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said this on Friday in Berlin.

“He is receiving medical care, but there is no danger to his life,” Demmer said. “And he will be flown out soon.” It’s a citizen.

The situation around the airport has been chaotic since the militant Islamist Taliban came to power. The situation is extremely dangerous. The despair of the people who want to go on evacuation flights is growing by the hour. An eyewitness reported this to the German news agency on Friday.

According to this information, there are still hundreds of people at the entrance to the civilian part, which is located on a large roundabout, trying to get into the terrain with the help of Western aircraft and then get out of the country. Taliban fighters fired into the air and beat them to scare the people away.

The time pressure is mounting because the US actually wants to complete the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan by August 31. However, the evacuations of other armed forces, such as the German armed forces, are dependent on the protection of the currently 5,200 American soldiers. US President Joe Biden does not rule out the possibility that troops to evacuate US citizens will remain in Kabul after August 31 – that is not certain. It is also uncertain how the Taliban will continue to behave.

A letter from the German embassy to people hoping for a flight said on Friday: “The situation at Kabul Airport is extremely confusing. Dangerous situations and armed conflicts constantly arise at the gates. Access to the airport is currently possible. In between, however, the gates can be closed at short notice, also because so many people are trying to get on the site with their families. Unfortunately, we cannot inform you in advance when the gates will open.”

There is a civilian and a military area at Kabul airport. Since the Taliban control and block access to the civilian airport, the run on the military part of the airport has been great. The American television channel CNN also showed images of American soldiers firing into the air to keep the crowds away from the outside walls.