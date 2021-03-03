German Border Controls: Berlin Rejects Criticism | Free press

Brussels (dpa) – In the dispute over German border controls during the Corona crisis, the federal government firmly rejects the criticism of the EU Commission.

“In the interest of health protection”, the measures taken must be adhered to, said a letter from the German EU ambassador Michael Clauss to the Brussels authority. They are proportionate as they are kept to the minimum and provide for exceptions. Significant hindrance to the movement of people and goods is avoided.

In Monday’s letter received by the DPA, Clauß makes it clear that, in his opinion, the German rules are in line with EU law. The European Commission doubts this and asked Germany to relax in a letter of complaint last week because several requirements were disproportionate or unfounded. The Commission also wrote to five other countries, such as Belgium and Sweden, about their border measures.

Germany declared the Czech Republic, Slovakia and large parts of Tyrol as so-called virus variant areas in mid-February. From there and from other variant areas, only Germans and foreigners with a residence and residence permit are currently allowed to enter Germany. For example, there are exceptions for truck drivers and border residents with systemically important professions. You must provide a negative corona test that is not older than 48 hours. The measures will initially apply until Wednesday; however an extension is possible.

The basis of the concerns from Brussels is that a few weeks ago the EU states agreed on common recommendations for travel within the EU. Ambassador Clauß calls this a “good minimum standard, which must be deviated from in individual cases in order to protect health”. The epidemiological situation in Germany and the EU is very serious. Border controls are particularly needed when “less protective measures are taken in neighboring regions with extremely high incidence rates”.

Clauß explains that in mid-February there were an average of 486 new corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the Czech Republic. In addition, the share of the British variant was more than 40 percent in some cities and regions. In Slovakia this was 74 percent and in Germany 5.8 percent. In contrast, the European Commission had stated that, according to the EU health authority ECDC, only a few cases of the British variant had been detected in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Clauß emphasizes that the cross-border movement of goods and goods “remains possible without restriction”. There were only “initial disruptions to traffic” and after that it was quickly possible “to achieve a balanced procedure without significantly disrupting the internal market”.

The ambassador also pointed out that the German exceptions apply to certain groups of cross-border commuters. Further exceptions cannot be justified from an epidemiological point of view. Cross-border family visits remain possible, but are “deliberately narrowly defined”. Clauss also rejects other criticisms of the European Commission, such as the language required for corona tests. However, he does not say why a quick test for employees in the transport sector is not enough.