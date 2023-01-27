Gerard Butler says ‘P.S. I Love You’ costar Hilary Swank had to ‘get taken to a hospital’ after he nearly ‘took her eye out’ during a scene gone wrong: ‘I almost killed her’

Gerard Butler.Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Gerard Butler recollects Hilary Swank being injured on the “P.S. I Love You” set.

The clip from Butler’s suspenders in a scene flew into Swank’s face and lower her.

“I simply began crying,” stated Butler, recalling the second on “The Drew Barrymore Present.”

Gerard Butler revealed a terrifying second he had working with Hilary Swank whereas making the 2007 romantic comedy, “P.S. I Love You.”

Whereas the star of the brand new film “Airplane” was chatting with Drew Barrymore about his profession on “The Drew Barrymore Present,” the rom-com got here up and he revealed that — though he had a blast working with Swank — “I virtually killed her.”

The “300” star then described how a humorous strip tease went improper in the course of the two days they have been filming the bed room scene.

Within the scene, Butler is meant to snap his suspenders so arduous that it causes the clip hooked up to his shamrock boxers to go flying. Within the completed model of the film, the clip hits him within the face.

However that is not what occurred on this explicit day of taking pictures.

“The digital camera individuals had plastic fronts to guard themselves from this crocodile clip, it was so harmful,” Butler defined to Barrymore. “I needed to ping it and it will go previous my face. I am crawling in the direction of the mattress, it will get caught, it releases, flies over my head, hits [Swank] within the head, slashes her head, I lower her open.”

“She has to get taken to a hospital,” Butler continued. “In three seconds, all people’s gone and I am simply sitting there in my boxer shorts and my boots and a pair of socks and I simply began crying.”

“I simply scarred Hilary Swank, I virtually took her eye out, I made a idiot of myself for 2 days and that is all I’ve to indicate for it,” he remembered pondering on the time. “She’s off to the hospital, there’s no one on set.”

Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler on the 2011 Unbiased Spirit Awards.David Livingston/WireImage/Getty

Fortunately, Swank was all proper, and it appears the 2 have laughed it off. They’ve been photographed collectively since starring within the film.

