Geraldo Rivera Grabs Rifle To Make Theatrical Point In Gun Debate On ‘Hannity’

Fox Information’ Geraldo Rivera put an exclamation mark on a gun debate Tuesday with host Sean Hannity by brandishing what seemed to be a rifle or musket. (Watch the video beneath.)

“Give me that rifle,” Rivera mentioned to somebody off-camera on “Hannity.” Rivera, who rotates as a cohost on “The 5” on Fox Information, grabbed the vintage firearm and held it up.

“That is what weapons appeared like,” Rivera mentioned, drawing laughter from Hannity and one other Fox Information colleague, Pete Hegseth. “That is what they appeared like when the Second Modification was handed. That is what they appeared like.”

“You’re going to get arrested in New York for having that,” Hannity mentioned with a smile. “I’m simply warning you proper now.”

“You wanna personal this? You’ll be able to personal this,” Rivera mentioned. “You’ll be able to load it, you are able to do no matter you need with it.”

“That’s very cute,” Hannity mentioned.

Rivera, a gun proprietor, was illustrating that the Second Modification didn’t cowl fashionable firearms able to mass killings when the modification was ratified in 1791. And that AR-15-style rifles go far past self-defense.

However his showdown with Hannity and Hegseth, who bragged that he owned a number of AR-15s, principally went nowhere. The 2 tried to disgrace Rivera for not showing to know that “AR” stands for ArmaLite rifle and Hannity smugly mentioned Rivera had by no means fired one.

It seemed to be an try and diminish Rivera’s argument that defending one’s self or dwelling doesn’t require the firepower of an AR-15.

Earlier, Hannity used the shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay, through which practically 20 individuals died by the hands of gunmen who used semiautomatic weapons, to dubiously argue that California’s strict gun legal guidelines don’t make residents safer.

The state has had one of many lowest charges of gun deaths within the nation, in accordance with 2020 figures from the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention, and its charge of mass taking pictures homicides is beneath the nationwide common, too, the Public Coverage Institute of California reported final yr.

Associated…