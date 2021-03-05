Geosteering Services Market Size, Status and Industry Outlook During 2020 to 2025

The Global Geosteering Services Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Geosteering Services industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Geosteering Services market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Geosteering Services Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

The Geosteering services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% over the period of 2020 – 2025.

Competitive Landscape

The geosteering services market is moderately fragmented. Some of the key players in this market are Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes Company, Weatherford International PLC, National-Oilwell Varco, Inc.

Key Market Trends:

North America to Dominate the Market

– North America region is among the largest geosteering services market and is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years. The region consists of major oil and gas oil production basins in the world, which provide fertile ground for further growth in the industry.

– The United States is the largest user of the geosteering services in the region, especially with the boom in shale oil and gas in many of the onshore basins like the Permian basin have contributed to the advancement in the Geosteering services market. Shale oil and gas have steadily increased in the country and depend significantly on the geosteering services to conduct multilateral horizontal drillings in the shale basins.

– North America increased its output of crude oil increased significantly to 1027.1, in 2018 from 918.7, in 2017. Whereas, the region’s gas production increased from 826.8, in 2017 to 906.2, in 2018. Increasing production is expected to create demand for better geosteering services techniques.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

