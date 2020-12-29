Geospatial Analytics Market Top Key Competitors | Pitney Bowes Inc., Oracle, SAP SE, ALTERYX and More

DBMR Analyst have added a new research study on Title Global Geospatial Analytics Market Research Report with a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans and latest development in the industry. This report covers the growth opportunities and the limiting factors of the Geospatial Analytics Market. Geospatial Analytics Market size report contains growth rate, revenue, segmentation with product type, application, end-users, regions, manufacturers, and more. The Study also provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World with Global Outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its Current Trends, Dynamics, and Business Scope & Key Statistics.

Global geospatial analytics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 17.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to insertion of IoT, computing and massive information analytics.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the Geospatial Analytics Market report: Few of the major competitors currently working in global geospatial analytics market are Esri, Pitney Bowes Inc., Oracle, SAP SE, ALTERYX, INC., Hexagon AB, DigitalGlobe, Trimble Inc., MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES, MapLarge, Harris Corporation, BENTLEY SYSTEMS INCORPORATED, General Electric Company, Alphabet Inc., RMSI, Fugro, AAM Pty Ltd, TomTom International BV., Critigen, Orbital Insights, Autodesk Inc, Descartes Labs, Zillion Info, Geospin, MapIdea and others

Global Geospatial Analytics Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

Advancements in geospatial analytics with the introduction of computing and massive information analytics is boosting the market growth

Costly implementation of geospatial analytics solutions is hampering the market growth

In February 2019, Hexagon AB, a worldwide leader in digital solutions declared the language of associate degree agreement to accumulate Thermopylae Sciences and Technology, a software provider, primarily concentrated in U.S. government and defense market that focuses on geospatial applications, mobile frameworks and cloud computing for increased location intelligence. Thermopylae has evolved advanced visualization solutions to guide tactical edge mapping in support of task important operations

If opting for the Global version of Geospatial Analytics Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

