Georgina Rodríguez shares behind-the-scenes footage (and moments) of the show on Netflix

“I, Georgina” remains at the forefront of the streaming platform. Shows the everyday life of Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend.

Georgina Rodríguez is the protagonist of this program.

Georgina Rodríguez shared a video on Instagram showing images and behind-the-scenes moments from “Eu, Georgina” — the Netflix show that premiered on January 27 and chronicles the daily life of the influencer and model, who is the girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo is.

The production was a great success. Since its debut, it has been at the forefront of streaming platform trends in several countries – including Portugal. “It was beyond my imagination to reach the top 10 in the world in just one day and I couldn’t be happier and more grateful,” wrote Georgina Rodríguez.

