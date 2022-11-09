Georgia Secretary of State announces Warnock, Walker runoff in December

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger introduced Wednesday {that a} runoff election might be held Dec. 6 between Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker.

Video Transcript

BRAD RAFFENSPERGER: There may be one race in our state that’s going to be transferring to the December 6 runoff, that’s the race for america Senate between Senator Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Our workplace has already begun the behind-the-scenes work to begin constructing the ballots. So ballots are being constructed as we converse and counties are making preparations.

So some specifics for the method. Voters can request absentee ballots now by Monday, November 28. There are about 150,000 voters who will obtain an absentee poll as a result of they’re on an absentee poll rollover record. These individuals are both 65 or they’re disabled.

Our absentee poll request portal is now open. Early voting should start no later than Monday, November 28 in all counties. We do anticipate that some counties might probably have Saturday voting following Thanksgiving, as effectively additionally on November twenty sixth. We’re working with the counties to search out out what their plans are on this entrance and as quickly as attainable, in order that their voters could make the most effective plans.