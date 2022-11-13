Georgia man arrested for allegedly breeding and training over 100 pit bulls for dog fighting

Police in Georgia have arrested a person for allegedly breeding and coaching 106 pit bulls for canine preventing, in keeping with a information launch.

Vincent Lemark Burrell, 55, was arrested by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Workplace on Tuesday at his residence about 30 miles from Atlanta after a protracted investigation for his alleged function within the “large canine preventing operation.”

Detectives discovered unvaccinated pit bulls on the suspect’s residence that have been left exterior for days on finish and tied to timber or steel stumps within the floor “utilizing massive and intensely heavy logging chains and thick collars.” A few of the pit bulls have been emaciated whereas others have been very robust and aggressive in the direction of different canine, in keeping with police.

Canine collars seized in reference to a Georgia man who was arrested for allegedly breeding and coaching over 100 pit bulls for canine preventing. (Paulding County Sheriff)

There have been additionally canine within the suspect’s basement, the place the presence and robust scent of excrement and urine made authorities must put on protecting gear to enter the house.

“Circumstances the place canine have been being housed, each inside and on the outside of this property, weren’t match for people, a lot much less canine,” the sheriff’s workplace stated within the assertion.

The canine have been taken by authorities to numerous rescue amenities.

Burrell was arrested with out incident and charged with felony counts of cruelty to animals and canine preventing. He stays on the Paulding County Jail the place he is being held with out bond.

It’s not clear as of Sunday if Burrell has an lawyer.

Paulding County authorities together with the sheriff’s workplace and the marshal’s bureau have secured a number of search warrants for Burrell’s residence and are investigating. The sheriff’s workplace is anticipating over 100 extra counts towards the suspect.

Detectives are asking anybody with data on this case to come back ahead.

This text was initially printed on NBCNews.com