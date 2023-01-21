George Santos was married to a woman while also sending invitations to celebrate his engagement to his boyfriend, report says

Previous to being sworn in, Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., stands through the 10 spherical of voting for speaker within the Home chamber in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.Andrew Harnik/AP

Rep. George Santos deliberate an engagement get together for his boyfriend whereas he was married to his then-wife.

Santos’ ex-boyfriend instructed The Day by day Beast that the engagement “by no means occurred.”

Controversy has adopted newly-elected Santos, who has been caught mendacity about his background

George Santos, the embattled New York congressman, despatched out engagement get together invites in 2014 to have a good time a wedding proposal to his boyfriend – whereas he was apparently nonetheless married to his then-wife, The Day by day Beast reported.

“Good night everybody! As you all might already know Pedro and I’ve determined to hitch our toothbrushes! Lol and a only a few pals have been chosen to share this particular second with us!” Santos wrote in a Fb invitation to the engagement dinner in 2014, per the outlet.

The Day by day Beast reported it obtained the invitation courtesy of Greg Morey-Parker, Santos’ former roommate, and the aforementioned Pedro Vilarva, Santos’ ex-boyfriend. The invite requested friends be a part of Santos and his supposed betrothed at New York Metropolis’s La Bonne Soupe for a Sunday night time dinner, per the outlet.

“I hope to see everybody [sic] of you there and be sharp and make it rely,” Santos wrote with a winking emoji, per The Day by day Beast. “Thanks for sharing this essential day in our lives! See you all there.”

Vilarva instructed the outlet that he rejected Santos’ proposals and that the engagement get together “by no means occurred.”

“He requested me 3x however I did not settle for it,” Vilarva instructed the Beast through textual content. “There was by no means a celebration [or] something with reference to it.”

On the time of the deliberate occasion, Santos was nonetheless married to his ex-wife, Uadla Santos. The couple divorced in 2019 weeks earlier than Santos launched his 2020 marketing campaign, The Day by day Beast beforehand reported. The information appeared to contradict Santos’ claims that he had been “overtly homosexual” for years; he didn’t beforehand disclose he was married to a girl, based on Insider.

Strain has mounted on Santos to resign amid stories that he lied about his training and work expertise, as soon as carried out as a drag queen, which he has denied, and obscured the reality on his non secular beliefs by claiming to be “Jew-ish.”

A spokesperson for Santos didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

