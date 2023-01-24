George Santos Tried To Roast Comedians, And It Went About As Well As You’d Expect

Of all of the chaos surrounding Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) proper now, apparently he isn’t proud of portrayals of him on late-night tv.

Underneath a number of investigations for mendacity extensively about his background to get elected, the New York Republican on Monday directed his attention at comedians who’ve, predictably, gone to city with the wild scandal that simply retains giving.

“I’ve now been enshrined in late night time TV historical past with all these impersonations, however they’re all TERRIBLE to this point,” Santos tweeted. “Jon Lovitz is meant to be one of many best comedians of all time and that was embarrassing— for him not me! These comedians have to step their recreation up.”

Since his election, Santos has been caught out over an ever-growing record of falsehoods about his life, together with misrepresenting his mom’s loss of life, saying his grandparents fled the Holocaust, mendacity about attending faculty and pretending to have Jewish heritage. So as to add to the mess, he’s additionally been accused of marketing campaign finance violations, scamming a disabled veteran over his dying canine and having a secret previous as a drag performer referred to as Kitara in Brazil. (Santos has denied these allegations.)

As such, with fodder aplenty, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert’s exhibits have all introduced on comics to play the lawmaker, as did “Saturday Evening Dwell.” One “SNL” alum, Jon Lovitz, took on the position on “The Tonight Present.”

Santos’ weird Twitter gripe (and immense failure to learn the room) earned him a further roasting:

Santos even received right into a back-and-forth with former “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Trixie Mattel, who quoted Santos’ personal feedback a couple of picture showing to point out him in drag:

