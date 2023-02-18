George Santos’ Response To Book About Him Has Twitter Critics Howling

Saturday, February 18, 2023
World 

Nidhi Gandhi

Serial liar Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) confronted ridicule after he accused an creator who’s penning an exposé of him of taking part in a “grift.”

Newsday’s Mark Chiusano on Friday introduced he was writing “The Fabulist: How George Santos Conned The World” in regards to the first-year congressman who has been discovered to have fabricated a number of parts of his background.

Santos can be now below investigation over his marketing campaign funds.

Chiusano’s e-book, in accordance with the publicity, will probably be “a story of continent-spanning grift telling the life story of George Santos and the way he was in a position to make use of the hardly guarded loopholes of US politics to his benefit to develop into America’s high con man.”

Santos responded to the information in usually belligerent style, tweeting he hoped Chiusano “has an ideal creativeness.”

“Surprise what sort of materials comes from his newest grift,” he added.

Critics on Twitter had been fast to name out Santos’ reply:

