George Santos’ former roommate says the congressman stole his $520 Burberry scarf and wore it to a ‘Stop the Steal’ rally: report

Embattled Newly Elected Rep. George Santos (R-NY) Is Sought After By Reporters On Capitol HillWin McNamee/Getty Photos

Two roommates of Rep. George Santos suspect the congressman of stealing a Burberry scarf in 2020.

The roommates additionally imagine Santos stole different invaluable clothes objects from them.

One of many roommates grew to become satisfied after seeing Santos put on a Burberry scarf a 12 months later.

Two former roommates of Consultant George Santos say the congressman took a Burberry scarf from one in all them and wore it in public a 12 months later to a 2021 “Cease the Steal” rally at which he claimed his personal 2020 election was stolen from him.

The brand new revelation provides to a prolonged and rising record of accusations lobbed on the new member of Congress.

Gregory Morey-Parker and Yasser Rabello, who lived with Santos and have accused him of stealing different costly objects, instructed Patch they imagine Santos stole a $520 Burberry scarf that was gifted to Morey-Parker by a buddy throughout the time they lived collectively in an residence in Queens.

In messages despatched in 2020 between Morey-Parker and Rabello obtained by Patch, the 2 roommates vented concerning the objects they suspected Santos had stolen, together with an Armani shirt price $500. The roommates confer with him as Anthony within the messages, matching experiences that Santos was beforehand utilizing the title Anthony Devolder.

Morey-Parker instructed Patch when he watched Santos communicate on the January 5, 2021 rally whereas carrying the designer camel verify scarf, he was certain it was his as a result of its “lighter” coloration compared to related scarfs.

Throughout his speech on the rally, Santos protested his personal loss in New York’s third congressional district to Democrat Thomas Suozzi in 2020, falsely claiming that like former President Donald Trump, his personal election was “stolen” from him.

Requires Santos’ resignation — together with from Republicans — have change into louder following revelations of the extent of his lies in addition to the a number of investigations into his enterprise historical past opened by state and federal authorities.

Santos, nonetheless, says he’ll proceed to serve in workplace.

A consultant for Santos didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

