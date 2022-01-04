George RR Martin praises “House of The Dragon”, offshoot of “The War of Thrones”

Set 300 years before the original events of The War of Thrones, the series tells the story of the House of Targaryen.

Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy play Daemon and Rhaenyra Targaryen.

There are still no dates for the premiere of “House of The Dragon,” the new spin-off from “The War of Thrones,” but saga writer George RR Martin has already praised the HBO production. In an article posted on the blog itself, Martin claims that he loved what he saw so far from the series that will have ten episodes and is one of the most anticipated releases of 2022.

“I saw a cut from the first episode and was thrilled. It’s dark, powerful, visceral … the way I see my epic fantasy, ”he described.

Set 300 years before the original events of The War of Thrones, which ended in 2019, the prequel is based on the 2018 book Fire & Blood about the history of the House of Targaryen and where Daenerys Targaryen, known as The Mother of Dragons, came from . “I think the Targaryens are in very good hands. I don’t think anyone will be disappointed, ”commented the author.

Martin also couldn’t hide the joy that the production is one of the most anticipated. “I have to admit, I was stunned to read that the most anticipated new series, according to IMDB (drums please), was ‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON’.”

300 years before the events of The Game of Thrones, the characters were different, but the thirst for power remained unbroken. At the heart of the story is once again the succession and the right to take control of the kingdom on the Iron Throne.

Under the command of the Targaryens, at a time when dragons ruled everything and everyone, commanded by their platinum-haired masters, Westeros prepares for a new battle. The civil war that followed was called “Dance of the Dragons”.

The battle brought two heir to the throne, Rhaenyra and her half-brother Aegon II, into a clash that defined much about the future of the then most feared and powerful House of Westeros.

Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans are some of the actors who make up the cast of the Portuguese-recorded spin-off.