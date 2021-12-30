George RR Martin has a strong opinion on the first episode

On his personal blog, the Game of Thrones writer shared his feelings about one of the most anticipated series of 2022, House of the Dragon, the prequel to the mother’s series that aired on HBO. George RR Martin saw a first cut of the series’ pilot and decided to share his thoughts on this upcoming program.

George RR Martin doesn’t mince his words!

This Wednesday, George RR Martin decided to write a post on his personal blog announcing that he was lucky enough to discover “a rough cut” of the first episode of House of the Dragon.

Like GoT fans, the author announces that he is eager to discover the Game of Thrones spin-off, even though he admits that he is not really objective as he is the author of the book himself. . However, the writer knows a lot about what is on screen but tells us that the upcoming show on HBO is going to be extraordinary.

George RR Martin explains after seeing the series pilot he simply loved:

It’s dark, it’s powerful, it’s visceral … just like I love epic fantasy.

The author also highlights the incredible work of two showrunners, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, as well as the cast that, as with Game of Thrones, will allow the public to discover new faces among some already familiar. Martin ends his contribution by saying that “the Targaryens are in very good hands” and that viewers will not be disappointed.

As a reminder, House of the Dragon will take place approximately 180 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Inspired by the book Fire and Blood, the series focuses on the family history of the Targaryens from the arrival of Aegon I to the fall of the dynasty with the last king Aerys II. There we will find the ancestors of Daenerys such as Viserys, Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen, each embodied by Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith.

House of the Dragon is slated for release sometime next year, but an exact release date has not yet been announced.