George Lucas wanted Daffy Duck to appear at every show for an amazing reason

Today, Star Wars is fully integrated into the pantheon of mythical sagas. But initially neither George Lucas nor the actors of the first film suspected that the license would be so successful. In hindsight, it’s fun to imagine the turning point the saga could have taken if it hadn’t been successful. Among the canceled projects, George Lucas in particular had to give up broadcasting the adventures of a certain Looney Tunes character before each showing of the first Star Wars … and not just any!

Daffy Duck could have preceded any Star Wars screening

The trust comes from Mark Hamill, the interpreter of the character of Luke Skywalker. According to him, George Lucas was absolutely keen to bring a warm and childish feel to the first screenings of Star Wars: A New Hope by broadcasting episodes of a character from Looney Tunes before each screening. He’s certainly a crazy character, but who keeps a connection to the galactic universe.

George really wanted this classic Daffy Duck cartoon to be shown before every #SW showing. It would have been an icebreaker to let the audience know that what was coming was far from dead serious. I was disappointed when we couldn’t get the rights to it and it didn’t happen. #TrueStory https://t.co/5VcGKH1yxf

April 5, 2021

George was absolutely keen to get this Daffy Duck cartoon classic out before every Star Wars shoot. It would have been a convenient way to break the ice to let the audience know that the upcoming film was less than deadly serious. I was disappointed when we couldn’t get the rights to it. #True story

the adventures of Duck Dodgers in a distant galaxy

The cartoon that George Lucas wanted to highlight during the screenings was Twenty-Fourth Century Duck Dodgers and Dust. This is a cartoon with Daffy Duck as an intergalactic adventurer who parodied the Space Opera films.

Given the relatively serious and dark turn the saga took after that, fans are taking the license very seriously these days. To the point where all the details the director has left behind have gone through with a fine tooth comb. However, George Lucas initially had a much more relaxed approach to his job and didn’t expect his baby to take such a place in pop culture.

Star Wars could have been crazy

With this mindset, we were able to witness the creation of particularly crazy and strange derivatives of the Star Wars universe. The example of the TV movie In the Star Wars Era is relevant as it is a WTF feature film in which Wookie’s family celebrates Christmas.

This is one of the most obvious pieces of evidence that George Lucas didn’t take himself seriously at all. The future success of the saga also prompted him to do everything possible to find and destroy copies of this television film.

Thanks to the fans received letters of nobility

With their commitment and passion, the fan communities have made a significant contribution to making the saga more festive. Despite buying the license, if Disney discredited the tone of the saga with a cartoonish twist, they’d pull their hair out.

However, the creator of Star Wars has always wanted to reach a young audience and get his films to appeal to children and teenagers. This is also a fact that he came back to in a recent interview in 2017:

“Star Wars is suitable for young people around the age of twelve. We claim that. At that age, we’re about to enter the real world. We’re moving away from our parents. We’re probably scared. We’re not scared.” know what the future holds, so here are the things to look out for: friendship, honesty, trust, doing the right thing, living in the light and not the dark side. “

One thing is certain: the reasons Star Wars is so timeless may be because the films are aimed at large audiences. The themes and presence of epic scenes punctuated by intoxicating music appeals to young generations as well as adults.