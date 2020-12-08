George Lucas reveals why he sold Lucasfilm to Disney and gives his opinion on the latest films

Eight years ago, George Lucas sold Lucasfilms to Disney, which owned two of the greatest sagas in the Seventh Art: Star Wars and Indiana Jones. Recently the director looked back at the circumstances that led to this sale and commented on the latest films being produced by the studio.

George Lucas reveals everything

When George Lucas sold Lucasfilms to the Disney group for $ 4 billion, it was a clap of thunder, the rumble of which can still be heard. In fact, Disney, already owned by Marvel Studios and Pixar, became the largest and most powerful Hollywood studio when it acquired Lucasfilms to acquire 21st Century Fox.

Determined to make the $ 4 billion invested profitable, Disney started producing a new trilogy (The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, The Rise of Skywalker) and two spin-offs (Rogue One and Solo) between 2015 and 2019, in 2016 and 2018. With $ 5,923,890,139 generated in five movies at the box office, we can say that this is a successful financial bet. However, the creator of The Saga is sorely lacking on the fans’ side, especially after a third trilogy which the public deeply displeased and which even some members of the cast seem to be in denial.

In the book The Star Wars Archives. 1999-2005: The Prequels, published by Taschen Editions, produced in close collaboration with George Lucas, creator of the saga, returned to Disney for sale by Lucasfilm. According to the director and screenwriter, the sale of his “baby” was not for financial reasons, but for family reasons:

At that point, I started the next trilogy, spoke to the actors, and started preparing. I also wanted to have a daughter with my wife. It takes ten years to create a trilogy […] In 2012 I was 69 years old. So I wondered if I would do this for the rest of my life. If I wanted to do that again. Eventually I decided I’d rather raise my daughter and enjoy life for a while.

George Lucas also admits that he lived as a test selling Star Wars, a saga he started working on in 1973, before the first part, A New Hope, came out in 1977.

I’ve spent my life creating Star Wars and giving up was very painful. But it was the right thing.

Also note that George Lucas stated in 2015 that by selling Lucasfilm he had the budget necessary to complete the animated film Strange Magic directed by Gary Rydstrom, for which he signed the script.

In the second volume of the Star Wars archive, George Lucas also gives his opinion on the Star Wars postlogy that Disney has produced in half a word:

I thought I would have a little more to say on the last trilogy because I had already started, but they decided to do something different. Things don’t always work out the way you’d like them to. So life is. “”

Behind this trust is a certain bitterness from the director, whose ideas were not taken up by Disney. It is also recalled that George Lucas has already explicitly stated what his ambitions were as a screenwriter for the new trilogy.

We also know that George Lucas felt upset and betrayed by JJ Abrams’ discovery of The Force Awakens, as confided by Bob Iger, CEO of the Disney group. Lucas, however, had softer words about Rogue One: a Star Wars story and had confided that he “really liked” Gareth Edwards’ film.

One wonders today what the opinion of the creator of Star Wars could be on the series The Mandalorian. In fact, the series, directed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the spiritual son of George Lucas, exploded in popularity with episodes 5 and 6 of the second season.

The French edition of the Star Wars archive. 1995-2005: The prequels will be released on March 22, 2021. You can pre-order them by clicking here.