George Floyd case: Chauvin’s attorney calls for retrial | Free press

Washington (AP) – Two weeks after the guilty verdict against white ex-cop Derek Chauvin for the murder of African-American George Floyd, the defense has called for a new version of the proceedings.

In justification, attorney Eric Nelson cited legal errors and misconduct by the court, the prosecution and the jury. Because of the sum of the errors, the trial of Chauvin, 45, in the US state of Minnesota, was unfair and thus robbed him of his constitutionally guaranteed rights, Nelson wrote in Tuesday’s filing.

The defense had failed several times during the Minneapolis trial with the responsible judge Peter Cahill requesting an immediate termination of the proceedings for alleged legal errors. As justification for the latest request, Chauvin’s lawyer cited, among other things, that the judge had blocked a move of the trial to a different location. In addition, Cahill failed to completely isolate the jury from the outside world for the entire duration of the trial, he said. Nelson also charged the prosecutor with procedural errors.

The intensive media coverage undermined the fairness of the trial and defense experts were intimidated. “Public attention before and during this process was so pervasive and biased that it was a structural flaw in the process,” said Nelson. The Minnesota Attorney General’s office denied this. “The court has already rejected many of these arguments, and the state will strongly oppose them,” said a statement to CNN.

On April 20, the jury found Chauvin guilty of, among other things, second-degree murder. They have been imprisoned in the US state of Minnesota for up to 40 years. So far, the verdict will be handed down in Minneapolis District Court on June 16. Chauvin pleaded not guilty. Because he has no criminal record, experts expect that a significantly lower sentence will be imposed than the maximum permissible.

The death of 46-year-old Floyd on May 25, 2020 during a police operation in Minneapolis sparked protests against racism and police brutality in the United States. Videos show how police pushed the unarmed man to the ground. Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as Floyd begged to let him breathe. According to the autopsy, Floyd passed out and died. The officers arrested him on suspicion of payment with a false $ 20 bill.

Chauvin’s attorney argued that the police officer’s use of force was justified because Floyd opposed arrest. He also believed that Floyd’s death was not primarily due to violence, but mainly to pre-existing heart problems and drug residues in his blood. The public prosecutor’s office had clearly rejected this argument.

In addition to Chauvin, three other ex-police officers involved in the operation against Floyd are also being charged. You will be on trial in August. They are in charge of help. They too can receive long prison sentences.