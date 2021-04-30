Geomembranes Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2025
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Geomembranes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global geomembranes market size experienced healthy growth during 2014-2019 Geomembranes are large-sized impermeable liners that are made up of reinforced polymeric materials. These synthetic membranes act as a protective barrier against fluids, gases, and other soluble substances. They are manufactured by the impregnation of geotextiles with asphalt, elastomers and multilayered bitumen geo-composites.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/geomembranes-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The increase in the adoption of geomembranes in waste management, such as landfill liners and mining applications, is one of the primary drivers of the market. This can be accredited to the numerous advantages offered by these membranes, such as resistance to high temperatures, ultraviolet (UV) rays, punctures, and abrasions, as well as high shear and tensile strength. Besides this, with the rising infrastructural development, these membranes are being utilized in the construction of roads, highways and bridges, as they bind the soil under asphalt layovers and increase the overall lifespan of the structures. Moreover, with growing environmental concerns, the demand for geomembranes has escalated as they can efficiently avert the leakage of harmful gases and poisonous fluids at an affordable cost. These factors are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.
Breakup by Raw Material:
- High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
- Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Others
Breakup by Manufacturing Process:
- Blown Film
- Calendering
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Mining
- Waste Management
- Water Management
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
- Agru America
- Anhui Huifeng New Synthetic Material Co.
- Atarfil SL, Carlisle Syntec Inc.
- Carthage Mills
- CETCO
- Colorado Lining International Inc.
- Firestone Building Products Company
- Geofabrics
- GSE Environmental Inc.
- Officine Maccaferri Spa
- Naue GmbH
- Nilex Inc
- Plastika Kritis S.A.,
- Solmax International
Ask Analyst for Customization and Download full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/geomembranes-market
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Related Report by IMARC Group:
Calcium Carbonate Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/calcium-carbonate-technical-material-market-report
Specialty Carbon Black Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/specialty-carbon-black-market
Hot Melt Adhesive Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hot-melt-adhesive-market
Limestone Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/limestone-market
Levulinic Acid Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/levulinic-acid-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group