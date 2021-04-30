Geomembranes Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Geomembranes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global geomembranes market size experienced healthy growth during 2014-2019 Geomembranes are large-sized impermeable liners that are made up of reinforced polymeric materials. These synthetic membranes act as a protective barrier against fluids, gases, and other soluble substances. They are manufactured by the impregnation of geotextiles with asphalt, elastomers and multilayered bitumen geo-composites.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/geomembranes-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The increase in the adoption of geomembranes in waste management, such as landfill liners and mining applications, is one of the primary drivers of the market. This can be accredited to the numerous advantages offered by these membranes, such as resistance to high temperatures, ultraviolet (UV) rays, punctures, and abrasions, as well as high shear and tensile strength. Besides this, with the rising infrastructural development, these membranes are being utilized in the construction of roads, highways and bridges, as they bind the soil under asphalt layovers and increase the overall lifespan of the structures. Moreover, with growing environmental concerns, the demand for geomembranes has escalated as they can efficiently avert the leakage of harmful gases and poisonous fluids at an affordable cost. These factors are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Breakup by Raw Material:

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

Blown Film

Calendering

Others

Breakup by Application:

Mining

Waste Management

Water Management

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Agru America

Anhui Huifeng New Synthetic Material Co.

Atarfil SL, Carlisle Syntec Inc.

Carthage Mills

CETCO

Colorado Lining International Inc.

Firestone Building Products Company

Geofabrics

GSE Environmental Inc.

Officine Maccaferri Spa

Naue GmbH

Nilex Inc

Plastika Kritis S.A.,

Solmax International

Ask Analyst for Customization and Download full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/geomembranes-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Calcium Carbonate Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/calcium-carbonate-technical-material-market-report

Specialty Carbon Black Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/specialty-carbon-black-market

Hot Melt Adhesive Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hot-melt-adhesive-market

Limestone Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/limestone-market

Levulinic Acid Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/levulinic-acid-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group