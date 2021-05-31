Geomechanics Software and Services Market Size, Future Forecasts, Growth Rate, And Industry Analysis To 2026

Geomechanics Software and Services Market- Snapshot

The state of equilibrium of rock and soil is disturbed by activities such as drilling.To study the consequences of industrial activities on soil and rock formations, seismicity, soil load bearing, geomechanics software and services are helping industries identify risks and mitigate issues. Geomechanics software and services gives insights into geomechanical risks to optimize the performance of wells and reservoirs in petroleum engineering. Geomechanics finds application in mining, civil construction, and waste disposal industries in addition to oil and gas industry. The data generated from geomechanics solutions is analyzed to measure changes in environmental parameters such as stress, temperature, pressure, etc. With technological advancements such as Internet of Things (IoT), opportunities for geomechanical data generation have increased over the years and thus the adoption of geomechanics software is expected to increase further.

Need for enhanced geophysical and seismic understanding of minefields, oilfields, construction sites, and nuclear waste disposal sites for successful operations across industries such as oil and gas, mining, civil construction, and nuclear waste disposal is the key factor driving the geomechanical software and services market. Companies in the oil and gas industry are adopting geomechanics software to increase the success rate of exploration activities. However, fluctuating commodity prices and the falling CAPEX especially in IT spending and resource development in the oil and gas and mining industries is hindering the growth of the geomechanics software and servicesmarket.

The geomechanics software and services market is segmented based on component, solution type, end-use industry, and region. By component, the market is segmented as software and services. Geomechanics software is further segmented into standalone and integrated. Geomechanics services are classified into consulting, integration & implementation, and support & maintenance. The market is also segmented based on solution type into oil and gas industry solutions which are reservoir characterization, reservoir simulation, drilling and production; mining solutions which comprise subsidence prediction, mine dewatering & pore pressure analysis, excavation design and analysis, slope stability, and others; civil construction solutions which comprise rock mechanics, slope stability, tunnel design and support analysis, soil and rock structure interaction and others; and geomechanics solutions for nuclear waste disposal applications which are rock characterization, acoustic emission monitoring, geomechanical modeling, ultrasonic surveys and others. Further, by end-use industry, the market is segmented into oil and gas, mining, civil construction, and nuclear waste disposal. It is anticipated that oil and gas industry segment will continue to dominate the market over the forecast period as geomechanics software has become an integral part of all aspects of petroleum extraction from exploration to production in improving efficiency and minimizing costs.

Regional segmentation ofthe geomechanics software and services market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to dominate the geomechanics software and services market due to increasing adoption of exploration technologies in oil and gas and mining industries. Asia Pacific is likely to observe strong growth opportunities during the forecast period dueto rising investments in oil and gas and mining industries.

Key players of the geomechanics software and services market are Schlumberger Limited, Ikon Science Ltd., Rockfield Global Technologies, Itasca Consulting Group, Baker Hughes Global (a GE Company), Geosteering Technologies, HXR Drilling Services, CGG, and Landmark Solutions – Halliburton, among others.