Geogrid Market Report, Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Geogrid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. The Global Geogrid Market size to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Geogrids represent planar polymeric structures manufactured with polyethylene (PET), polypropylene (PP), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), aramid (AR), etc. They consist of regular open networks of integrally connected tensile elements generally linked by extrusion, bonding, interlacing, etc. Besides this, these structures provide a cost-effective solution for high resistance against chemicals, ultraviolet (UV) radiation, mechanical damage, biological degradation, etc. As a result, geogrids are used in filtration, reinforcement functions, stabilization, etc., commonly for airport runways, haul roads, parking lots, retaining walls, embankments on soft soils, etc.

Market Trends:

The expanding construction industry, along with the rising construction at sites with unfavorable soil conditions, is primarily driving the global geogrid market. Furthermore, due to increasing environmental concerns, the governing bodies across several countries are collaborating with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to introduce awareness campaigns to prevent soil erosion. This is positively impacting the sales of geogrids for enhancing performance, structural integrity, the foundation of railroad beds, etc. Various other factors, including the utilization of geogrids as an alternative to lime stabilization for sulfate-containing heavy clays, are further expected to bolster the market growth in the coming years.

Geogrid Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type and application.

Breakup by Type:

Uniaxial Geogrid

Biaxial Geogrid

Triaxial Geogrid

Breakup by Application:

Road Industry

Railroad Stabilization

Soil Reinforcement

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

