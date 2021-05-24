Geogrid Market 2021| Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2028

The geogrid market was valued at US$ 931.49 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,079.02 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2028.

Geogrid is a geosynthetic material formed by combining the intersecting ribs and it is used to stabilize a terrain. Geogrids are mainly made up of polymers such as polyester, high-density polyethylene, and polypropylene. Geogrids are used as a base reinforcement to retain subsoils below roads and to reinforce retaining walls of a structure. The physical properties of geogrid such as minimal elongation with high tensile modulus and high tensile strength, make it a material of choice to be used as a reinforcement material.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006684/

In 2019, Asia Pacific contributed to the largest share in the global geogrid market. The growing use of geogrids in the emerging economies such as China and India due to rise in infrastructure investments, development of rail, and increase in road construction & maintenance activities is anticipated to drive the geogrid market in the region. The governments in the region are taking various initiatives to attract investments in industrial development. Economies such as India and China are attracting investors in the long term. For instance, governments of these countries focus on attracting FDIs by taking several initiatives such as signing international bilateral agreements, entering into public/private partnerships, and improving base and logistics and social use infrastructure, and other such initiatives. Thus, several government initiatives for the industrial development provide a huge market opportunity for the expansion of the geogrids market in this region. In addition, the ever-growing development of transportation sector in India, Japan, and China is also favoring the future growth and value of this market. The growing consumer awareness regarding product applications for soil-reinforcement in addition to its eco-friendly nature, will further accelerate market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Chemical & materials is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology event cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. The travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are hindering the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities. All these factors are hampering the activities in the chemical & materials industry, which is restraining the growth of various markets related to this industry. Many countries are now resuming to normalcy, whereas many are experiencing second wave of the outbreak. In addition, due to vaccination drives, situations are changing now across the globe.

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the global geogrid market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2028

Estimation of the demand for geogrid across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and the demand for geogrids

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the geogrid market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to global geogrid market growth

Geogrid market size at various nodes of market

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global geogrid market as well as its dynamics in the industry

geogrid market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

Company Profiles

BPM geosynthetics

HUESKER Synthetic GmbH

Tensar Corporation

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

Carthage Mills, Inc.

SOLMAX

S i A Pietrucha Sp. z o.o

BOSTD Geosynthetics Qingdao Ltd

Thrace Group

Wrekin Products Ltd

TMP GEOSYNTHETICS

Strata Systems, Inc.

Reed & Graham, Inc

Buy Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006684/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com