Geographic Information System Market 2020: Growing Demand for GIS Industry, Technology, Growth, CAGR Values, Regional Revenue, Top Company Profiles, Forecast till 2026

Global Geographic information system Market is valued at USD 7.80 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach 17.81 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period.

Rising investments in technology-based infrastructure development, including smart cities, urban planning, along with advancements in GIS technologies, geo-spatial environment, applications of location based services in business intelligence are the major drivers for the growth of Global Geographic information system market.

Geographical Information System Vendors

Prominent Key Players in the Global GIS are,

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley System

Incorporated

Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (Esri)

General Electric Co

Hexagon AB

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Trimble Inc.

Blue Marble Geographics

Caliper Corporation

Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp)

Geosoft Inc.

Scope of Geographical Information System Market Report–

A geographic information system (GIS) is a computer system used to capture, store, verify and display data relating to the location of the Earth’s surface. GIS helps organizations, enterprises and individuals to understand the seemingly unrelated data by linking it to various patterns. In simple words, it gives precise information related to the location of an individual anywhere in the world using network connection.

A geographic information system (GIS) is used to display spatial data and solve problems involving spatial factors. GIS is particularly useful for correlating, integrating and analyzing information from these different subjects (or layers) of spatial information. Therefore, anything that can be placed on the map is a candidate for GIS, so it is very versatile. GIS offers various uses which include inventory and resource management, crime maps, route planning and monitoring, network management, vehicle monitoring and management, asset management, location and locating customers, locating assets that meet specific standards, and managing crop data to address public health issues.

Geographical information system can refer to a number of different technologies, processes, techniques and methods. Geographical information technology would also allow viewing, questioning, and understanding, visualizing and interpreting the data into numbers of ways which will reveal relationships, trends and patterns in the form of globes, maps, charts and reports. The geographical information system is also called as a geospatial information system. Geographical information system is used in the applications such as wildlife management, coastal management, location identification, tourism, surveying, transport and other. Moreover, it can be used as a key tool to minimize accident hazard on roads, by identifying the accident locations and providing remedial measures.

Global geographical information system market report is segmented on the basis of component, function, end-user and regional & country level. Based on component, global geographical information system market is classified as hardware (GIS collectors, total stations, LIDAR, GNSS/GPS antennas, imaging sensors) and software. Based upon function, global geographical information system market is classified as mapping, surveying, telematics and navigation and location-based services. Based upon end-users, global geographical information system market is classified into agriculture, construction, transportation, utilities, mining and oil & gas.

GIS marks various benefits in industries. First is, improved efficiency that results in saving huge costs. It helps a great deal in deciding about the best location for any investments. It also provides an aid to recordkeeping in businesses. It provides highly precise location specific data about things and persons that is used in strategy and decision making for enterprises. Global Geographic information system Market is segmented on the basis of offering, function and application. On the basis of offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software and service. On the basis of functional usage, market is segmented into location-based, surveying, navigation and mapping. On the basis of application into various verticals, the market is segmented into transport, construction, aerospace, logistics, mining, oil, agriculture and others.

The regions covered in this Geographical Information System market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Geographical information system is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Global Geographic information system Market Dynamics-

Rising investments in infrastructure development which includes urbanization and building smart cities is the major driver for the growth of Geographic information system market. The government initiatives that include digitally transforming cities and making them self-reliant and technologically updated is the major factor for this. The Digital India initiative is in the process of building 22 projects on digital infrastructural development. Under Smart Cities Mission, around 100 cities are on the verge of getting a digital transformation in India. Moreover, advancements in GIS technologies, geo-spatial environment and applications of location-based services in business intelligence and strategic decision making are other drivers for the growth of the market. As per the New York Times, around 75 companies receive anonymous, and precise data for about 200 million users in US, using the apps that incorporate GIS location services. Apart from these, transportation sector and the requirement of GIS into it also act as a driver for its growth in the years. However, expensive GIS solution and data barriers posing to geospatial sector may be a restraining factor for the market. Enterprises and businesses are embracing technologies like LiDAR and cloud GIS solutions to better capture data, store and analyse it. LiDAR is being adopted by businesses which is expected to enhance the productivity by an average of 32.2%. Also, autonomous cars using LiDAR and GIS technologies, are on a spur and likely to gain momentum in coming years. Hence, these offer immense opportunities for growth in the forecast period.

North America is expected to lead the Global Geographic information system Market.

North America is leading the market presently and is expected to continue the same during the forecasted period. In North America, GIS technology is widely used in construction, agriculture, transportation and utilities. Rising demands for location-based services and incorporation of GIS in building information models, real-time traffic data, agriculture, and environmental monitoring are expected to boost growth in the GIS market over the forecast period.

Geographical Information System Segmentation –

By Component:- Hardware, GIS Collectors, Total Stations, LIDAR, GNSS/GPS Antennas, Imaging Sensors, Software

By Function:- Mapping, Surveying, Telematics and Navigation, Location-Based Services

By End-User:- Agriculture, Construction, Transportation, Utilities, Mining, Oil & Gas

By Offering: Hardware, Software, Service

By Application: Transport, Construction, Aerospace, Logistics, Mining, Agriculture and others

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit a fastest growth in the global GIS market. With the growth of infrastructure in the countries of the region, GIS would be used in the development of smart urban cities.

China is investing heavily in infrastructure construction and urban planning. The growth of the Japanese construction industry has created opportunities for the GIS market in the construction process. With the development of the Indian urban sector, there is a considerable demand for geospatial technologies that can support various types of urban development projects. Investments of China in its fixed assets accounted for USD 327.8 billion in 2016, which ensures infrastructure development in the country. Also, Geosatellite network which aids the functioning of GIS is expected to cross USD 57.9 billion by 2020 in China, according to 10th China Satellite Navigation Conference. Hence, APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region.

