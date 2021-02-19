Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Size Global Industry Analysis, Statistics & Forecasts to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Geographic Information System (GIS) Software industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global GIS software market is projecting a rise in estimated value to an estimated value of USD 13.95 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 10.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to Rising investment in GIS solutions, Projects related to development of smart cities and Adoption of GIS solutions in various sectors

Geographic Information System (GIS) is a computer based system which integrates software and hardware in order to collect, manage, analyse all sorts of spatial or geographical data. GIS has wide applications in various sectors such as agriculture, oil & gas, construction, mining, transportation, utilities and others. GIS is mainly used to create maps of those locations which are not easily reachable such as different layers of Earth’s Crust.

Market Drivers:

Rising investment in GIS solutions to increase the precision in data collection acts as a driver for the market

Projects related to development of smart cities and gathering data for the same also enhances the market growth

Adoption of GIS solutions in various sectors such as agriculture, oil and gas etc. plays a vital role in this market growth

Increase in acceptance of GIS for facilities management also increases the market growth

Market Restraints:

High Cost and hurdles in collecting geospatial data from different locations restricts the market growth

Legal issues such as collecting data from others’ territory can hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market

By Component

Hardware Total Stations GIS Collectors GNSS/GPS Antennas Lidar Imaging Sensors

Software Desktop GIS Mobile GIS Web GIS Server GIS Remote Sensing Software



By Project Size

Small

Medium

Large

By Function

Mapping

Surveying

Telematics and Navigation

Location-Based Services

By Organization

Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End-User

Agriculture Precision Farming

Oil & Gas Pipeline Management

Construction Building Information Modelling Urban and Regional Planning

Mining

Transportation Highway and Roadway Management

Utilities Asset Management Environmental Monitoring Disaster Management Grid Management

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In March 2018, ClearTerra, a geospatial and activity-based intelligence firm acquired by the, Esri. GIS and spatial analytics company. The acquisition of ClearTerra will help Eris’s GIS User in extracting the textual data from various sources such as Emails, Briefings and reports. With the ClearTerra acquisition, Esri would enable to provide exact GPS coordinates to their users from unstructured data and help in saving their time

In September 2016, GISquadrat GmbH was acquired by the Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure. With the acquisition, the Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure aimed to improve and enhance cloud, geospatial and mobile solutions for government. The acquisition of GISquadrat GmbH would help Hexagon in utilizing GISquadrat’s Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions to minimise total cost of ownership for critical data related to business

Competitive Analysis

Global GIS software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global GIS software market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working global GIS software market are Hexagon, General Electric Company, Pitney Bowes Software Pte Ltd , Autodesk, Inc, Trimble Inc, Topcon, Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co. Ltd, Unistrong, Bentley Systems, Incorporated, Blue Marble Geographics, Caliper Corporation, Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited, Geosoft Inc, Golden Software LLC, SuperMap Software Co., Ltd., Harris Corporation, Manifold Software Limited, PASCO Philippines Corporation, Maxar Technologies Inc and others

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

