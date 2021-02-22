Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market By Regional Outlook, Latest Trend, Share Analysis, Growth, Application and Forecast to 2026

The focused scene segment of the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market research report brings into light a reasonable knowledge about the piece of the overall industry investigation of real industry players. The organization profiles of all the top players and brands that are driving the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market with moves like item dispatches, joint endeavors, mergers and acquisitions which thusly is influencing the business, import, fare, income and CAGR qualities are uncovered in this market report. This report attracts consideration regarding key market elements of the area. The top-down, just as the bottom up system, were appropriately utilized for the data examination.

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market is showing positive signs of growth. With the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, new business opportunities are sprouting in the market. Organizations must explore new markets to expand their business globally and locally. For getting a deeper understanding of the emerging trends, the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market report showcases various factors that drive the economy worldwide. Moreover, the companies will get to know the market landscape for the next decade 2020-2027. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Geographic Information System (GIS) Software market are Blue Marble Geographics, Caliper Corporation, Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited, Geosoft Inc, Golden Software LLC,

Global GIS software market is projecting a rise in estimated value to an estimated value of USD 13.95 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 10.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to Rising investment in GIS solutions, Projects related to development of smart cities and Adoption of GIS solutions in various sectors

Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market: Scope of the Report

By Component

Hardware Total Stations GIS Collectors GNSS/GPS Antennas Lidar Imaging Sensors

Software Desktop GIS Mobile GIS Web GIS Server GIS Remote Sensing Software



By Project Size

Small

Medium

Large

By Function

Mapping

Surveying

Telematics and Navigation

Location-Based Services

By Organization

Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End-User

Agriculture Precision Farming

Oil & Gas Pipeline Management

Construction Building Information Modelling Urban and Regional Planning

Mining

Transportation Highway and Roadway Management

Utilities Asset Management Environmental Monitoring Disaster Management Grid Management

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market: Competitive Landscape

Global GIS software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global GIS software market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. Following key players have been profiled with the help of proven research methodologies: Hexagon, General Electric Company, Pitney Bowes Software Pte Ltd , Autodesk, Inc, Trimble Inc, Topcon, Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co. Ltd, Unistrong, Bentley Systems, Incorporated, SuperMap Software Co., Ltd., Harris Corporation, Manifold Software Limited, PASCO Philippines Corporation, Maxar Technologies Inc and others

Market Drivers:

Rising investment in GIS solutions to increase the precision in data collection acts as a driver for the market

Projects related to development of smart cities and gathering data for the same also enhances the market growth

Adoption of GIS solutions in various sectors such as agriculture, oil and gas etc. plays a vital role in this market growth

Increase in acceptance of GIS for facilities management also increases the market growth

Market Restraints:

High Cost and hurdles in collecting geospatial data from different locations restricts the market growth

Legal issues such as collecting data from others’ territory can hamper the market growth

