Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Research Report 2021 | Industry Insights, Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast By 2026

Geographic Information System (GIS) refers to a computer-based system that creates a conceptualized framework for data analysis of a geographic location. It maps and organizes layers of findings and models the information into visualization. An integrated GIS system includes five components, namely software, people, hardware, data, and methods. This system is widely applied in various industries, such as planning, engineering, management, insurance, transport, business, and telecommunications.

Market Trends

The growth of the global GIS market can be primarily attributed to the increasing employment of the system in disaster management, smart city development, urban planning, and transport management. Additionally, the growing integration of cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) with GIS analytics is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, rapid advancements in GIS technologies like location-based data services and geo-analytics are some of the other factors supporting the market growth. The easy accessibility to cloud technology and spatial data is another factor driving the market growth across the globe further.

Geographic Information System (GIS) Market: 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Incorporated

Caliper Corporation

Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp)

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

General Electric Company

Geosoft Inc. (Seequent Ltd.)

Hexagon AB

Maxar Technologies Inc.

SuperMap Software Co. Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

Trimble Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, function, device, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Function:

Mapping

Surveying

Telematics and Navigation

Location-Based Services

Breakup by Device:

Desktop

Mobile

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Agriculture

Utilities

Mining

Construction

Transportation

Oil and Gas

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

