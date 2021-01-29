Geofencing Market to touch new heights in terms of growth and revenue | Apple Inc., Bluedot Innovation, DreamOrbit, Embitel, Esri, Factual, GeoMoby, GPSWOX, Nisos Technologies, Localytics, LocationSmart

Geofencing can be defined as a virtual boundary in the geographical area in terms of RFID and GPS which triggers the software to activate a response when a mobile device leaves or enter the area. Since many years developers are taking the assistance of hardware and software to precisely locate the data related to geography.

Some of the significant players functioning in the Geofencing market include Apple Inc., Bluedot Innovation, DreamOrbit, Embitel, Esri, Factual, GeoMoby, GPSWOX, Nisos Technologies, Localytics, LocationSmart, MAPCITE Maven Syst, Mobinius Technologies, IBM, Pitney Bowes Inc., Plot Projects, Pulsate, Radar Labs, Inc., Raveon Technologies, Simpli.fi, SuccorfishM2M, Swirl Networks, Thumbvista, Urban Airship, Visioglobe, amongst Others.

The number of smart phone users has been increased rapidly. Due to high disposable income and increasing incline towards technology has fueled the growth of Smartphone market. Mobile app developers offer free downloading of apps which is the part of geofencing advertising. The free apps allow an access to location of mobile user in specific area. Therefore, geofencing is widely adopted as an ideal tactic for local advertising.

Concerns related to devising monitoring, battery draining issues, and lack of preceding caution services are somewhere limiting the growth of the Geofencing Market. Similarly, missing features such as monitoring ability of geofence in low coverage areas has forced the customers to move their focus towards authorized marketing, which is considered as a restraining factor for the growth of the geofencing market.

Key Segments of Geofencing Market:

Geofencing Market – By Services

Deployment and Integration Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Consulting and Advisory Services

API Management and Testing Services

Geofencing Market – By Type

Fixed Geofencing

Mobile Geofencing

Geofencing Market – By Vertical

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)

Healthcare

Retail and Hospitality

Industrial Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Defense

Others (IT & Telecom, Human Resources, Audience engagement, Telematics, Etc.)

Geofencing Market – By Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



The global geofencing market is dominated by North America owing to the appreciable growth in the forecast period. Growing research and development activities is a responsible factor for North America’s position. Moreover, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow drastically owing to constant research in geofencing services.

Using SWOT analysis to gather and study all the information, you can see the competitive environment vividly in global Geofencing market. Openings for future market developments were revealed and likewise had a competitive advantage. Taking into account the drift and propensity of this market, it shows that the strategic direction is good. Understand your market base and understand your Geofencing Market data using standards, methodologies, and other driving v trends determined for reference.

