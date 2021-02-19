GEO Satellite Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth till 2027 – Boeing Defense, Space & Security, Airbus Defence and Space, OHB SE, Lockheed Martin

A GEO satellite is an earth-orbiting satellite which is fixed over one spot above the equator. These satellites remain permanently in the same area of the sky without movement. The geostationary orbit lies on the same plane as the equator, whereas the geosynchronous orbit has a different inclination which are the two different orbit types for GEO satellites. Increased power and increased number of transponders mounted on these type of satellites are anticipated to trend over in the coming years for the GEO satellites.

Increasing demand of consumer service, media market and mobility & government are some of the major driving factors of GEO satellite market whereas high development cost is a restraining factor to this market. High design and manufacturing costs are expected to pose a serious challenge to the market. However, advancing technological moves in the space technology coupled with increasing Government investments is one of the best opportunities for the market players operating in the GEO satellite market.

The Major Players Reported in the Market Include:

Orbital ATK, JSC Information Satellite Systems, Boeing Defense, Space & Security, Airbus Defence and Space, OHB SE, Lockheed Martin, SSL, Thales Alenia Space, Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp., and AeroAstro, Inc

