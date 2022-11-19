Genshin Impact Yae Miko build guide: Best artifacts and teams

Part II event-wish banners from Genshin Impression 3.2 have introduced Yae Miko’s first rerun. The 5-star Electro character has change into stronger with the brand new Dendro elemental response.

She is without doubt one of the finest off-field DPS characters and might deal large quantities of harm together with her equipment. Those that are new to the sport would possibly wish to summon her, whereas others would possibly attempt to unlock extra of her constellations.

Both means, Yae Miko has gained tons of recent artifacts and groups since Sumeru’s launch. Given under is an up to date information that may define the perfect of each for the character within the present model of Genshin Impression.

Information to finest artifacts for Yae Miko in Genshin Impression 3.2

Finest 4-piece artifact set to farm for Yae Miko (Picture through HoYoverse)

With new elemental reactions involving Dendro reminiscent of Irritate and Hyperbloom, Yae Miko has a variety of artifacts units to select from in Genshin Impression 3.2 replace. Here’s a record of the perfect units that gamers can farm for her:

Thundering Fury

Gilded Goals

Yae Miko can take tons of benefit of the four-piece set bonus offered by each of those units. A four-piece set of Thundering Fury will increase Electro harm and influence brought on by Electro-based reactions. Moreover, it additionally reduces the cooldown of her Elemental Talent.

In the meantime, a four-piece set of Gilded Goals is perfect for her in Dendro reaction-based groups. The artifact gives further Elemental Mastery by means of set bonus results. The gathering additionally offers ATK and EM buff to the entire social gathering.

Priortize higher sub-stats when going for 2-piece set bonuses (Picture through HoYoverse)

If gamers plan to construct Yae Miko with two-piece units, they will go for the next:

Gladiator’s Finale/Shimenawa Memory – ATK Buff

Emblem of Severed Fates – Vitality Recharge

Thundering Fury – Electro DMG Bonus

Noblesse Oblige – Enhance Elemental Burst DMG

All of those artifact units are viable for Yae Miko in Genshin Impression, and gamers can combine and match any two for his or her two-piece set bonus results. The construct may also rely on artifacts that they’ve already farmed up to now.

Finest groups for Yae Miko in Genshin Impression 3.2

Yae Miko undoubtedly shines much more with the brand new workforce compositions after the introduction of the Quicken response, which is brought on by Dendro and Electro in Genshin Impression.

Making use of Electro once more to a quickened opponent will additional trigger Irritate reactions dealing large harm to the enemy. Nevertheless, we can not ignore her earlier groups which might be nonetheless fairly viable in lots of situations.

Listed here are the perfect groups that gamers can use for Yae Miko within the present model:

1) Irritate workforce (Nahida + Kuki + Kazuha)

The Irritate Crew focuses on growing Electro harm by re-applying Electro on a quickened enemy. The most effective roster for Yae Miko includes the next Genshin Impression characters:

Nahida – Off-field Dendro enabler

Kuki Shinobu – Healer/battery

Kazuha – VV shred

A second Electro character is beneficial on this workforce for varied causes. Nahida applies Dendro a number of occasions on marked enemies, therefore a second Electro character ensures that the ingredient is utilized after quicken reactions, and likewise to extend the general DPS of the workforce. Moreover, they’ll act as an Electro battery for Yae Miko.

2) Hyperbloom workforce (Kokomi + Nahida + Kazuha)

The brand new Hyperbloom workforce can also be appropriate for off-field Yae Miko in Genshin Impression. Right here, the 5-star Electro character takes a backseat and lets her Elemental Talent do all of the work for her. Gamers can create the perfect Hyperbloom roster for Yae Miko with these members:

Kokomi – Hydro enabler/Therapeutic

Nahida – Dendro enabler

Kazuha – VV Shred

Yae Miko’s talent has a good AoE vary to set off the Dendro cores to drop by inflicting Bloom reactions. Therefore, a extra EM-based construct will certainly assist her dish out extra harm.



