Genshin Impact Wenut Tunnels and Sand Grease Pupa locations

Genshin Impression 3.4 launched a desert area that is part of Sumeru, making it the most important nation in Teyvat that Vacationers can discover. HoYoverse additionally launched some new enemies, recreation mechanics, and gadgets unique to this area.

Certainly one of these new gadgets is the Sand Grease Pupa, which is required as an ascension materials for Genshin Impression’s newest five-star character, Alhaitham. The very best farming spot for this merchandise is the Wenut Tunnels, which is situated under floor stage within the new Sumeru area.

This information will showcase the quickest methods to get into these tunnels to acquire Sand Grease Pupa.

Wenut Tunnels within the Desert of Hadramaveth (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Two quickest methods to enter Wenut Tunnels in Genshin Impression

Sumeru is understood to have numerous underground caves and tunnels in Genshin Impression. Certainly one of them known as the Wenut Tunnels, which is situated within the Desert of Hadramaveth, close to the Setekh Wenut boss space.

It’s the greatest Sand Grease Pupa farming spot, and there are numerous methods to get there.

Teleport to the tunnel entrance on the east of Passage of Ghouls (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The primary and quickest option to get into the Wenut Tunnel is to teleport on the tunnel entrance situated close to the Setekh Wenut boss space within the new desert area. You may then enter it and preserve transferring forward till you see an enormous gap within the floor that results in one other tunnel. Your vacation spot can be a stage under this.

Bounce or glide right down to the large pit (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The second technique additionally includes teleporting to the aforementioned waypoint. This time, nevertheless, transfer precisely in the wrong way of the cave entrance. You will discover an enormous pit that can take you straight to Setekh Wenut.

As you glide down, a number of different tunnel entrances resulting in the Wenut Tunnels will turn into seen. There are methods to enter the Wenut Tunnels by way of different entrances as effectively, however the quickest technique is to teleport close to the waypoint on the east facet of Passage of Ghouls.

Sand Grease Pupa areas inside Wenut Tunnels in Genshin Impression

Desert of Hadramaveth underground map – Wenut Tunnets (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Sand Grease Pupa is a brand new native Sumeru specialty and might be present in a number of areas within the Desert of Hadramaveth. The very best location to farm this merchandise is contained in the Wenut Tunnels. Having Tighnari or Nahida in your celebration is really useful as their passives mark the native specialty gadgets on the Genshin Impression mini-map.

It is also a good suggestion to hold a robust DPS unit as you’ll encounter many new enemies in these areas.

Sand Grease Pupa contained in the cave close to the waypoint (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

You may start by teleporting to the cave entrance and enterprise in. Sand Grease Pupa may also be seen shining from a distance and is often close to the partitions. There are a lot of underground ranges, and it’s possible you’ll lose your footing and fall down for those who go close to a weak spot. You too can consult with the Genshin Impression Interactive Map to journey quicker contained in the tunnels and acquire chests and different supplies whereas farming Sand Grease Pupa.

Edited by Siddharth Satish



