Genshin Impact Wanderer Ascension materials and Talent books pre-farming guide

Wanderer has been the topic of quite a few Genshin Affect 3.3 leaks already. Naturally, his Ascension supplies and Expertise level-up objects have been revealed by means of them. This information will spotlight all of the sources Vacationers can presently pre-farm in Genshin Affect 3.2.

It’s value mentioning that each one of his Ascension and Expertise level-up supplies can be found to pre-farm proper now. Ergo, any Vacationers searching for to max him out on Day 1 of his launch date in Model 3.3 might want to use this information to arrange for his eventual banner.

Notice: Scaramouche is also referred to as The Wanderer. This information will merely check with the character by his playable identify.

Genshin Affect pre-farming information: Wanderer Ascension supplies

Scaramouche might be playable sooner or later (Picture through HoYoverse)

Here’s a record of all of the objects that he must max out his complete degree:

1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragments

9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunks

6 Vayuda Turquoise Gem stones

46 Perpetual Calibers

168 Rukkhashava Mushrooms

18 Outdated Handguards

30 Kageuchi Handguard

36 Famed Handguard

420,000 Mora

The Anemo Hypostasis is the simplest Anemo boss to farm (Picture through HoYoverse)

You will get the Vayuda Turquoise objects in Genshin Affect by defeating the next bosses:

Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Community

Anemo Hypostasis

Maguu Kenki

Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal

Stormterror

It’s value noting that Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal, additionally drops one among Wanderer’s Expertise Degree-Up Supplies. You will need to full The place the Boat of Consciousness Lies to entry this weekly boss. Since it is a weekly boss, some gamers might as an alternative want to farm the Anemo Hypostasis.

The Aeonblight Drake’s location (Picture through HoYoverse)

You’ll be able to pre-farm the 46 Perpetual Calibers by defeating the Aeonblight Drake. This boss is positioned in Ardravi Valley in Sumeru. Sadly, it doesn’t drop the Vayuda Turquoise objects that this character wants, making this pre-farming session a bit of extra prolonged than some others.

There are a number of Rukkhashava Mushrooms scattered round Sumeru. Along with the useful interactive map posted above, you may also purchase ten Rukkhashava Mushrooms from two distributors. The primary vendor is Aramani in Vanarana, Mahavanaranapna, whereas the second is Ashpazi, who’s positioned in Gandharva Ville.

The Handguard Ascension Supplies are simply farmable by defeating the a great deal of Kairagi and Nobushi enemies seen on the above map. Mora is obtainable by loads of actions in Genshin Affect, though Blossoms of Wealth are the simplest method to mass farm them.

Genshin Affect pre-farming information: Wanderer’s Expertise level-up supplies

The Wanderer’s mannequin (Picture through HoYoverse)

Here’s a record of all of Wanderer’s Expertise Degree-Up Supplies for all three Skills:

9 Teachings of Praxis

63 Information to Praxis

114 Philosophies of Praxis

18 Outdated Handguards

66 Kageuchi Handguards

93 Famed Handguards

18 Daka’s Bells

3 Crown of Insights

4,957,500 Mora

Right here is the place the Steeple of Ignorance lies (Picture through HoYoverse)

The Praxis Books can be found through the Steeple of Ignorance, however solely on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Ergo, gamers can solely pre-farm these Expertise Degree-Up Supplies on particular days.

The Handguards have been lined within the earlier part. Mainly, they arrive from the abundance of Kairagi and Nobushi enemies in Inazuma.

That is the boss it’s essential to defeat for Daka’s Bells (Picture through HoYoverse)

Daka’s Bells is a Expertise Degree-Up Materials in Genshin Affect accessible by defeating the Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal, each week within the Joururi Workshop. It’s advisable to finish the search, The place the Boat of Consciousness Lies, as quickly as doable to realize entry to this boss, assuming you have not finished so already.

One Crown of Perception is offered per the principle occasion of a Model Replace. You’ll be able to’t farm it per se, nevertheless it’s one thing to search for in its related occasions.

That is every thing for the Wanderer’s Ascension and Expertise level-up supplies. Hopefully, you’ll be able to pre-farm every thing earlier than his launch date in Genshin Affect 3.3.

