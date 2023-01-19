Genshin Impact to give 22 Intertwined fates for free in Version 3.5, suggests new leak

HoYoverse lately launched the Genshin Impression 3.4 model and the brand new Lantern Ceremony competition occasion, however followers could have already discovered a cause to stay up for the subsequent patch. Primarily based on some leaks, all gamers could obtain over 20 Intertwined Fates without cost within the v3.5 replace.

The sport may also have two new characters. They are going to be launched within the upcoming patch that’s anticipated to go reside on March 1.

Leaks counsel followers could get free 22 Intertwined Fates in Genshin Impression 3.5

Ranging from 3.5, the archon quests will reward 1 Intertwined Destiny. 22 archon quests from 1.0 to three.4. 22+ Fates may be claimed within the Tour Information. STC #原神 #Genshin Starting from 3.5, the archon quests will reward 1 Intertwined Fate. 22 archon quests from 1.0 to 3.4. 22+ Fates can be claimed in the Tour Guide. STC#原神 #Genshin https://t.co/hT1cpKJHIk

Per the brand new Genshin Impression leak, followers could obtain over 20 free Intertwined Fates in v3.5. It’s speculated that they are going to be given out for finishing all of the Archon Quests, together with the Interlude chapters corresponding to The Crane Returns on the Wind and the Perilous Trial from The Chasm.

Any participant who has accomplished the whole story until Act V: Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises of Chapter III: Reality Amongst the Pages of Purana, could obtain all of the free rewards. Hoyoverse will reward one Intertwined destiny for every Archon quest. As of model 3.4, Genshin Impression has 22 Archon quests. Therefore, gamers can get a complete of twenty-two intertwined fates without cost.

Those that haven’t accomplished all of the quests may not get the free objects, so it’s suggested that gamers full them to acquire the rewards. This can be true for future Archon Quests as effectively. Nonetheless, these are solely speculations, and followers must look forward to official affirmation throughout the v3.5 livestream.

Declare the rewards from Genshin Impression Tour Information (Picture through HoYoverse)

If the leaks are true, the rewards may be claimed from the sport’s Tour Information characteristic within the Journey Handbook. So, 22 Intertwined Fates means two 10 pulls and two singles, which is a variety of free summoning for F2p gamers.

Different Genshin Impression 3.5 data and leaks

HoYoverse will launch two new playable characters in Genshin Impression 3.5, Dehya and Mika. The previous is a Claymore who possesses Pyro imaginative and prescient; followers could know her from the Sumeru Archon Quest. Mika is a Cryo unit, his weapon continues to be unconfirmed, and he has appeared within the sport solely as soon as within the v3.1 Mondstadt occasion, Of Ballads and Brews.

A fast overview of three.5: 1. Dehya (5★), Mika (4★)

2. Chapter III: Act VI ft. Dainsleif, Kaeya, and Eide

3. Windblume v2, free occasion claymore

4. Shroom Tower Protection

5. Vibro-Crystal Analysis v2

6. Spices From the West v2

7. Faruzan hangout

8. Eula, Kokomi, Sara in TCG

Based on a submit by Genshin Intel on Twitter, Mondstadt’s Windblume occasion would possibly return within the v3.5 replace. Followers may also get a brand new Archon Interlude Chapter that includes Dainsleif, Kaeya, and a brand new mysterious character, Eide.

Vibro-Crystal Analysis and Spices from the West may additionally get a rerun together with a brand new occasion, Shroom Tower Protection. It additionally appears that there will likely be some new Genius Invokation TCG updates, as Eula, Sara, and Kokomi would possibly be a part of the character card listing.

Faruzan to get a Hangout Quest sequence as per leaks (Picture through HoYoverse)

Faruzan may additionally get a brand new Hangout Quest sequence unique to four-star characters. Every character hangout rewards followers with over 80 Primogems, together with just a few achievements.

Lastly, the leak mentions Alice, some of the anticipated Mondstadt characters. She has been talked about quite a few occasions within the sport however has but to make an official look. It’s unclear how she is said to the upcoming replace.



