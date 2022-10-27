Genshin Impact to add new flying vehicle and underwater mechanic before Fontaine patch, according to new leaks

There have been a couple of Genshin Impression leaks speaking about Fontaine’s underwater mechanics and a flying automobile. Each ideas are slightly overseas to Vacationers since there is not something fairly like them in the intervening time. There are Waveriders (a automobile that gamers can use to journey on water) within the recreation, however the brand new leaks appear to counsel that one of many new boats is able to flight.

Equally, Enkanomiya would not have any options associated to underwater diving, although the island is technically underwater. Thus, the brand new content material proven in these leaks may be very totally different from their closest counterparts.

Sadly, there are not any gameplay screenshots or footage to point out off these new options, so readers can solely depend on textual content leaks from dependable leakers proper now.

Genshin Impression leaks trace at a brand new flying automobile

The primary main leak related to this subject is the Sorush. It is apparently a automobile, and it seems to be a ship of some sort. On a associated observe, Fontaine has numerous water-themed mechanics, together with the supposed capacity to dive underwater. Its reference to the Sorush is at the moment unknown.

Nevertheless, there are two notable issues recognized concerning the Sorush based mostly on latest leaks:

It might probably fly It is going to be launched in Genshin Impression 3.6

In a number of the leaks, it is referred to as a automobile slightly than a ship, making the complete particulars on the Sorush slightly muddy in the intervening time. Nonetheless, the flexibility to have a flying automobile is one thing Genshin Impression has by no means executed earlier than.

The sport already has Waveriders that gamers can use to sail the seas, however an plane is not at the moment within the recreation. Most apparently, this new automobile shall be launched in one in every of Sumeru’s desert expansions.

New Space Growth: 3.4 Solely contains the Sandstorm space of the Desert with it comes the Sandworm Cave 3.6 Provides the Canyon with the Dendro Dragon’s Cave and the Dendro Archon’s Lake Places you can too discover: “Thorny Swamp” and “Black Abyss” #原神 #Genshin #Genshinlmpact New Area Expansion:3.4 Only includes the Sandstorm area of the Desert with it comes the Sandworm Cave3.6 Adds the Canyon with the Dendro Dragon’s Cave and the Dendro Archon’s LakeLocations you can also find: “Thorny Swamp” and “Black Abyss”#原神 #Genshin #Genshinlmpact https://t.co/FVhBEehebc

For reference, the three.6 part proven within the above map is the brand new area that can come out in Genshin Impression 3.6. If the Sorush is launched on this replace, then it could make sense to have it seem someplace on this desert enlargement. Nevertheless, there are not any particulars on the place gamers can discover the Sorush or if it has any limitations to its flying capabilities.

Vacationers beforehand needed to resort to exploiting glitches that will enable them to soar by way of the air, so having an official technique of flight is sort of vital.

Leaks additionally counsel underwater mechanics in Genshin Impression 4.0

Fontaine has hyperspeed vessels, underwater mechanics, barnacles, and large and small clamshells…

Fontaine, which is a area leaked to be in Genshin Impression 4.0, will supposedly characteristic underwater mechanics. Not solely that, however it should additionally embody some sealife like barnacles and clam shells.

The precise mechanics of what gamers can do underwater are but to be revealed. Fontaine is the Hydro area in Genshin Impression, so having underwater options does make sense from a stylistic perspective.

The interpretation for the above leak comes from a now-deleted Ubatcha Tweet. Mainly, it states {that a} diving mechanic is deliberate for Model 4.0. Until new leaks arrive quickly, it will likely be a very long time till Vacationers discover out what they will do underwater in Fontaine, since its related replace is sort of a 12 months away.

It’s vital to say that all the things proven in these leaks is topic to alter, particularly since they contain content material that’s a number of updates away.

