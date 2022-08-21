Genshin Impression 3.0 will convey a ton of latest content material to the hit Gacha RPG (role-playing sport), due to the discharge of the large area of Sumeru. This replace will convey new characters, weapons, occasions, and extra, and followers will need to be prepared for its launch, which is in only a few days.

Gamers can discover a countdown timer related to the discharge of the brand new replace on this article, together with extra details about its launch date and upkeep.

Genshin Impression 3.0 particulars relating to launch time, upkeep break, and extra

Genshin Impression 3.0 shall be one of many largest updates launched to this point, bringing a ton of content material to the sport, together with a complete new area and an enormous forged of characters. It is going to additionally add the highly effective Dendro aspect to the title, giving gamers a brand new set of instruments to work with throughout fight and exploration.

Based on official info, the Genshin Impression 3.0 replace is ready to be launched in a couple of days, on August 24, at 11:00 am (UTC+8), on the Asian server. Because of this gamers within the Western Hemisphere can count on the sport’s replace to reach on August 23 at 11:00 pm (EST), although accounting for timezones might be tough. Fortunately, avid gamers can seek advice from this beneficial countdown that ought to tick down in the direction of the replace’s launch in all areas:

Gamers ought to be conscious that this countdown clock could also be barely off, relying on how rapidly the upkeep is accomplished, nevertheless it ought to finish on the official time that the three.0 replace goes dwell. This new replace will convey the Traveler to a complete new area to discover, and it appears to be one of many largest but, so followers who plan to discover it fully will need to start the replace as quickly as attainable.

Genshin Impression 3.0 upkeep

The three.0 upkeep is ready to start at 6:00 am (UTC+8) on August 24, and it ought to final 5 hours, giving gamers loads of time to organize for his or her subsequent journey into Sumeru.

This downtime will even reward gamers with upkeep compensation Primogems, which can be utilized on the banners which can be launched alongside the replace. There are a ton of characters coming all through 3.0, with the 5-star roster bringing some unbelievable choices, so gamers will need as many Primogems as they’ll get.

Genshin Impression 3.0’s upkeep could have an enormous set of patch notes, so gamers will need to be certain that they offer the changelog a learn to organize for all the new content material.

With the additions of Dendro and Sumeru, characters like Tighnari and Collei, new weapons and artifacts, and much more, the three.0 replace shall be the most effective ones to this point.

Genshin Impression 3.0 is ready to be launched in only a few days, and gamers will not need to miss out.

