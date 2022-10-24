Genshin Impact Songs of the Forest web event: Get 40 Primogems easily

The newest Primogem codes from the just lately broadcast Genshin Influence Particular Program have expired, leaving Vacationers who missed them upset. Luckily, earlier right this moment, on October 24, the builders launched a model new net occasion with a redemption code as its reward.

Songs of the Forest is a brand new net occasion that requires solely three minutes to finish due to how easy it’s. What gamers must know is that the redemption code is proscribed to three million in amount, making it on a first-come, first-served foundation. This text will present gamers tips on how to open the occasion and full the duties.

Genshin Influence: Songs of the Forest Net Occasion for 40 Primogems

Genshin Influence gamers can enter the Songs of the Forest net occasion by clicking on the hyperlink right here. The occasion will likely be obtainable from October 24 at 12:00 pm (UTC+8) till October 31 at 11:59 pm. As for its necessities, Vacationers have to be Journey Rank 10 or increased earlier than they’re eligible to take part on this occasion.

Songs of the Forest major web page (Picture through HoYoverse)

As soon as Vacationers have entered the web page, they need to log in with their HoYoverse account. Solely after that may they proceed by deciding on the File possibility on the backside. Not like different net occasions, the builders have created a vertical occasion this time round. Nonetheless, this doesn’t have an effect on gameplay in any kind.

All areas that gamers must go (Picture through HoYoverse)

There are 5 areas that Genshin Influence gamers must go to, however all besides one are locked. They should full the primary location earlier than heading to the subsequent one. Choose Discover to enter the primary location.

The primary location is Sumeru Cty (Picture through HoYoverse)

The duty itself is fairly simple. First, click on on the yellow sphere in the course of the realm. This can immediate the occasion to proceed and create one other designated field.

Drag the telport waypoint to the designated space (Picture through HoYoverse)

Then, drag the teleport waypoint proper underneath their profile image and put it into the designated field to finish the duty. The primary location will likely be thought of accomplished as soon as the teleport waypoint is positioned there.

Do the identical technique for all areas (Picture through HoYoverse)

Proceed with the identical steps on the remaining 4 areas that may be accessed from the mainpage. Genshin Influence gamers should observe the order of the areas to finish all of them.

Share the occasion to get the Primogem code (Picture through HoYoverse)

As soon as all areas have their very own teleport waypoints, Vacationers can return to the primary web page once more and two new choices will seem on the backside of the display. Gamers should choose ‘Share to Win Primogems’ to share the occasion web page and get their very own redemption code. Every Genshin Influence account can solely obtain and redeem this code as soon as.

Genshin Influence gamers can then go to the official redemption web site or redeem the code utilizing the in-game choice to get 40 Primogems of their mail. It needs to be famous that the code is just legitimate till November 1 at 11:59 pm (UTC+8), and gamers are beneficial to say the reward as quickly as they get the redemption code.



